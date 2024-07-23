Terminally ill Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) reveals another big decision, while Rowan Cunliffe (Emrhys Cooper) steps up his blackmail campaign against Nick Tilsley (Ben Price).

Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) faces shocking accusations, and will Beth Tinker (Lisa George) be rumbled by Carla Connor (Alison King)?

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers from 29th July - 2nd August 2024.

More like this

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Lauren Bolton's baby emergency and will Joel Deering be found out?

Joel is spooked by a message. ITV

Joel tells fiancée Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) to watch their wedding budget, as his divorce is proving expensive. When Joel brings young daughter Maeve to spend time with Dee-Dee at the flat, Dee-Dee comments that he's a born father.

Then his victim, Lauren, texts to say there's a leak at the flat and Joel is forced to take Maeve with him, as Dee-Dee is due at court. Outside the corner shop flat, Dee-Dee takes delivery of a parcel and assumes it's a gift from Joel – but she's puzzled to read it's addressed to an 'E Smith'.

Meanwhile, at the police station, Joel is troubled by a voice note from Dee-Dee, who explains she's intercepted his delivery. Joel visits Lauren with the promise that she'll be moving to Ireland very soon, then vows to Dee-Dee that she'll have his undivided attention going forward.

When Lauren is mugged at the precinct, pal Max Turner (Paddy Bever) comforts her, and Joel later feigns concern as he plots to get rid of her for good. But once alone, Lauren doubles over in pain, clutching her stomach. Max tracks her to the flat and bangs on the door, and Lauren calls out that she's terrified of losing the baby.

Will she get the help she needs? And is Joel set to be rumbled after Dee-Dee's discovery?

2. Blast from the past for Fiz and Tyrone Dobbs

Fiz and Tyrone get a shock. ITV

In the café, Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) and Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) break the news to Fiz that the leader of a human trafficking group in Romania is going on trial, and Alina could be called as a witness. Later, Fiz tells Tyrone that she's found a deal on a holiday, but he's less than enthusiastic.

Viewers will recall that Tyrone left Fiz to pursue a relationship with Alina, who suffered a miscarriage. Just as Tyrone was dealing with adoptive daughter Hope's (Isabella Flanagan) bad behaviour, as well as realising that he still loved Fiz, Alina had a pregnancy scare.

After claiming that she was not expecting again, Alina flew back to Romania – but it was heavily hinted that she was pregnant after all. Will Alina return with Tyrone's secret child?

3. Paul Foreman's donation decision

Coronation Street's Billy and Paul. ITV

Paul asks trainee paramedic Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) some questions about donating his corneas, but his mum Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) is not happy.

Coronation Street is set to air a unique special episode ahead of these scenes, showing a day in Paul's life as his motor neurone disease leaves his speech further deteriorated.

But as Paul continues to make preparations for his death and beyond, can his loved ones, Bernie, husband Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) and twin sister Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) handle what's coming next?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

4. Rowan Cunliffe blackmails Nick Tilsley – again!

Nick is blackmailed yet again. ITV

As Amy Barlow (Elle Mulveney) prepares to head off on her Institute retreat, Rowan reckons she's destined for great things – which makes Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) jealous.

Little does she know that Rowan is busy telling her partner Nick that in exchange for not reporting him for assault, he wants the £20k investment Nick promised.

This is all on top of Rowan's previous blackmail over Nick's fling with Leanne's stepsister, Toyah (Georgia Taylor)! Will Nick comply?

5. Is Abi Webster guilty of arson?

Abi's innocence is called into question. ITV

Stefan Brent (Paul Opacic) phones Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) to request a meeting so they can end their feud. But while Kevin is out, his son Jack (Kyran Bowes) answers the door to Stefan without knowing who he is, and lets him in to wait while his parents are out.

Later, Abi finds Kev watching an online news report of a fire at Stefan's office building, and says he had it coming. This leads to suspicion that Abi may be responsible, but what was Stefan up to at the Websters'?

DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) takes Abi and Kevin in for questioning over the fire, producing doorbell evidence of Abi at Stefan's house.

Abi is upset that Kevin also suspects she may be guilty, but is there another explanation? As the week comes to an end, Lisa interviews and charges the culprit behind the arson attack - but who is it?

6. Will Beth Tinker's scam be exposed?

Beth is in trouble. ITV

Beth shoves an envelope full of cash at son Craig (Colson Smith) and asks him to hide it for her, as she's planning a special treat for Kirk Sutherland (Andrew Whyment).

In the factory, Beth slips Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) her wages for the first t-shirt consignment, and Kirk's sister Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) hears of Beth's plan to surprise him with a wedding.

Beth flicks through a magazine and laments the expense of wedding venues. Betsy suggests they need to do more work on the side, but the week takes a twist when Beth finds the box of counterfeit t-shirts missing.

Kirk reveals he loaded it onto the delivery van, so can Beth find it before boss Carla finds out about her scam?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.