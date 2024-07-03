Cheating Nick reels over Toyah pregnancy bombshell in Coronation Street

The pair recently had a one night stand behind his partner Leanne Battersby’s (Jane Danson) back, but their agreement to keep quiet was marred by cunning Institute advocate Rowan Cunliffe (Emrhys Cooper), who spied on and blackmailed Toyah into signing an NDA about his work – all the while continuing to have a hold over Leanne.

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) was left reeling in tonight’s eventful instalment of Coronation Street (3rd July 2024), as he dealt with the bombshell that Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) is pregnant with his baby!

As the ITV soap continued, Toyah complained of stomach pains and asked to take the day off work from the Bistro. But things got awkward when Nick said he would be working from home, prompting Toyah to change her mind about working. Leanne was baffled, but later, Toyah fell ill on the job and was forced to head back to the flat.

Leanne held the fort at the restaurant, joined by Rowan as he invited her to a mixer to reflect on her time with the Institute. Meanwhile Toyah was left in a perilous position when Nick popped out and she was left in agony on the floor.

When Nick returned, he took Toyah to hospital, and Nick’s brother David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) updated Leanne on the situation as she rushed to her stepsister’s side.

Alone together in her hospital room, it was clear that Toyah and Nick’s bond was strengthening; but then Leanne arrived, just in time to hear the doctor reveal that tests showed Toyah is expecting a baby!

Leanne was happy for her, thinking of all Toyah’s years of heartache with IVF treatment, while Nick and Toyah covered their horror at what this news meant for them.

As Toyah’s shock subsided and she lied to Leanne that the father was nobody she knew, a private chat with Nick saw Toyah ultimately tell him that this might be her only chance to have a baby. Despite the circumstances, the only choice for her was to go ahead with the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Leanne told Rowan of Toyah’s news, and he smirked to himself, knowing that Nick must be the father. Nick was faced with the daddy of all dilemmas as he confided in David that he had cheated on Leanne with Toyah, and now she was carrying his baby. What will Nick’s next move be? Will he and Toyah come clean?

