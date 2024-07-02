Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) has cause for concern over Kit Green (Jacob Roberts), but he doesn't know the half of it!

Finally, Carla Connor (Alison King) leaves new recruit Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) disappointed!

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers from 8th – 10th July 2024.

5 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Unwell Roy Cropper shocked by surprise hospital visitor

Roy insists he's had another visitor. ITV

As Roy leaves the café to bring some homemade soup to Shona Platt (Julia Goulding), he is confronted by a gang of yobs who call him names. Roy stumbles t0 the floor, and Carla rushes to his aid as she confronts his tormentors.

Roy is in pain, but back at the café, he is furious when Shona admits that she was never ill – it was a ruse to coax Roy back to work!

Roy sends Shona and Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) packing, and Shona is just telling Roy's niece Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) what's happened when an ambulance suddenly arrives. The pair rush into the café to see Roy being given CPR by the paramedics.

In the hospital, a visitor appears at Roy's bedside, and as he drifts in and out of consciousness, the mystery person stays by Roy's side.

Then they disappear, and when Roy tells Nina about his surprise visitor, she wonders if he is hallucinating. But just who does Roy think he's seen? And is he going to be okay?

2. Maria Connor rumbles Gary Windass's lies

Maria confronts Sarah and Gary. ITV

Maria is stunned to get a letter saying that bully Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) is due to be released from prison for the knife threat against her son Liam (Charlie Wrenshall).

Maria heads to the police station to ask some questions, unaware that Gary is there with Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien), providing his bank statements.

As Gary comes out of the interview room, Maria demands to know what's going on. Will Gary come clean that he gave Sarah £10k to offer evil Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper) to leave Weatherfield?

3. Toyah Battersby joins Leanne Battersby at the Institute

Toyah and Rowan in Coronation Street. ITV

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) tells Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) that she's going to spend the day looking after Toyah after recent events.

But when Rowan Cunliffe (Emrhys Cooper) calls asking her to attend the taster session for new recruits, Toyah offers to join her.

They arrive at the Chariot Square hotel for the session, and Leanne is delighted to see Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) among the guests. Has Amy been swayed, and why exactly has sceptical Toyah decided to attend?

4. Craig Tinker is wary of Kit Green

Kit helped half-sister Gemma. ITV

Craig confides in mum Beth Sutherland (Lisa George) that he's worried he's made an enemy of detective Kit, and tells her about the shoplifting incident with Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell).

Knowing that Gemma is his half-sister, Kit persuaded the shop manager to drop the charges against the struggling mum. We also know that Kit planted evidence on sexual predator Nathan to frame him for Lauren Bolton's (Cait Fitton) murder, so his morals aren't all there – although he seems more vigilante than sinister at this point! But is Craig right to fear Kit?

5. Carla Connor disappoints Betsy Swain

Alison King as Carla and Vicky Myers as DS Swain in Coronation Street. ITV

In the factory, work experience recruit Betsy suggests that boss Carla might like to employ her full time. We certainly admire her forwardness! But Carla gives her short shrift, leaving Betsy stung.

Upon meeting Betsy – daughter of DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) – it was clear to viewers that she was desperate for cash. Betsy is blackmailing Lauren's real killer, Joel Deering (Calum Lill), but will she regret going after him? And why does she need the money?

