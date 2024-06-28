Joel played happy couples with new fiancée Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown), as they arranged to meet for lunch at the Bistro.

But Dee-Dee is oblivious to the fact that Joel murdered Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton).

Their meal was a surprise engagement do, with Dee-Dee's dad Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) and brother Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) in attendance, as well as Joel's parents Anthea (Carol Royle) and Gus (Chris Garner).

Having already encountered a blonde teen, who made it known that she knew Joel was targeting her friend Sabrina Adetiba (Luana Santos), Joel tried to make an excuse to duck out of the lunch.

Outside, Joel texted the girl to warn her off, and she was watching nearby as he headed back into the event.

The youngster confronted Joel in the restaurant, and he made out to the group that she was a vulnerable client. With Dee-Dee believing that Joel was a decent man, she urged him to deal with the young woman's problems.

Back on the Street, Joel menacingly ordered the teen to back off or she'd end up in trouble. She insisted she knew who he really was, adding that she needed money now. Joel handed over some cash, but warned that he wouldn't put up with her threats.

Back in the Bistro, Joel laid it on thick about his good work as a solicitor, impressing his family and future in-laws.

Meanwhile, we saw Lisa approach the teen, whose name is Betsy (played by Sydney Martin), just as Betsy was smirking at Joel's message that he would get her more money, if she stayed out of his life.

Lisa asked her daughter if she was "in trouble again", and Betsy claimed she had been bought some chips from a "mate".

As Lisa ushered her away, what trouble has Betsy been in, and has she got herself in too deep over Joel? And will Lisa realise that a dangerous man is right under her daughter's nose?

Betsy is soon to be seen working for Carla Connor (Alison King) at the Underworld factory, but will she cause more chaos on the cobbles?

