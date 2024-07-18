Afterwards, viewers saw DS Swain approach Betsy, who was smirking at a message from Joel that read he would give her more money if she stayed out of his life. While Swain is yet to find out the truth, Vicky Myers has revealed how Swain would react when the time eventually comes.

Speaking exclusively at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages, Myers said: "I think she would be absolutely furious.

"There are so many questions to ask because it's literally happening under everybody's noses and hats off to Corrie for doing that because a lot of the time these predators are hidden in plain sight and he's obviously been able to manipulate his way into so many people's lives without being under suspicion at all."

Vicky Myers as DS Swain. ITV

Swain has been part of the key police force working on Lauren's disappearance and with them one step closer to realising Lauren is alive, Myers revealed that Swain may kick herself slightly for "not seeing it sooner".

Myers continued: "We've heard her speak before about how passionate she is about educating men and young boys about violence against young women. So I think we would perhaps see a really different side to Swain."

Myers previously teased that Swain is going to find herself quite busy in the coming months and while remaining tight-lipped on why, it's clear that Joel's dark path will soon catch up to him.

In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Channique Sterling-Brown (who plays Dee-Dee Bailey) said: "Eventually what's in the dark will have to come to light, so we'll see what happens."

Will Joel's treachery come to an end?

