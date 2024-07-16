Speaking exclusively at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages, Myers admitted that Swan "isn't looking for love", with her work and daughter being her number one priorities.

She explained: "I think, for now, because of everything that's happening at work... the best that she could hope for will be a friendship, and I think that's all she's interested in.

"Life is so busy - she's got Betsy to look after and she's fiercely protective of Betsy, so I think she's her number one priority, especially after losing Becky.

Vicky Myers as DS Swain and Sydney Martin as Betsy in Coronation Street. ITV

"I think she's not really perhaps looking for love. It's certainly not the moment, and something tells me I think she might be a little bit busy over the next few months."

Alison King previously shut down rumours of a romance between the characters, nodding that the pair have been through a lot and are simply "reaching out to each other".

In an exclusive interview, she told RadioTimes.com: "I believe it came from them sharing their softer sides recently to each other.

"They are two strong women, both at an important stage of their independent life having been through a hell of a lot and are reaching out to each other."

Earlier in May, Carla supported Swain over the grief of losing her partner, Becky, and the pair shared an emotional moment which led to fans sharing their predictions - but it appears this is not on the cards!

