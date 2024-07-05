How does it feel to be nominated for Best Actor?

It’s always a magical bonus to be up for an award, and Best Actor is a great one. To get nominated means people have watched you work and believed in what you’re doing, and more importantly it’s made them think and let them into the story.

Have you enjoyed being in lots of different storylines this past year?

Every day, every scene is a new challenge, especially because it’s been quite varied for me. I loved working with Todd Boyce, who played Stephen during his storyline. That man was such a trouper, he took on such a huge amount of work and I never heard him complain, even when I was bringing him paracetamol and Lemsips to perk him up! He’s my hero and I miss him.

Were you pleased Carla was involved in exposing Stephen?

She always steps up when you least expect it, even though she can be really stupid about some things! It was great to work with Tina O’Brien (who plays Sarah) in the factory, she’s one of my best mates and I love the dynamic and sarcasm between Carla and Sarah.

Do you still like Carla running the factory?

Yes, others have tried to chase me out over the years but I’m still running it! The only thing is, we can’t look out on the workforce in the new set like we could in the old one. Peeking through the blinds in Carla’s office and shutting them at angry moments doesn’t work in the new layout!

Was it nice to be part of the campaign to free Roy from prison?

It was lovely to spend more time with Mollie Gallagher (Nina Lucas) as we hadn’t done a lot together for quite a while, and also Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer) and the gorgeous Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey) in that storyline. I hadn’t worked much with Maureen and Channique, they’re all such amazing power houses.

Did you enjoy the two-hander with Chris Gascoyne for Peter’s exit?

It’s always hard saying goodbye to Chris and it was a challenge. We wanted to let rip but also find the nuance, and know we’d probably end up falling to pieces and not be able to stop crying! Chris’s wife Caroline came to watch some of it being filmed and it really got me, as it made me realise these were his last scenes. I was pleased Carla and Peter were putting each other first and being grown-ups by letting each other go.

Alison King as Carla and Chris Gascoyne as Peter in Coronation Street.

Is it fun working with Jack Carroll, who’s come in as Carla’s nephew Bobby?

He fits into the Coronation Street green room like a silk glove going on Marilyn Monroe’s hand, he is a very welcome addition and we love having him around. I call him Jack-Jack! The chemistry and banter was there between us immediately. He is blooming nicely, and was put in at speed and really delivered. I was happy to take him under my wing.

What do you make of Corrie fans predicting romance for Carla and DS Swain?

Unless they know something I don’t, as far as I know I don’t think it’s going that way! Though if the fans keep talking about it, the producers might get ideas! I believe it came from them sharing their softer sides recently to each other. They are two strong women, both at an important stage of their independent life having been through a hell of a lot and are reaching out to each other. Vicky Myers, who plays Swain, is amazing and been in Corrie for years. She’s been given more to do and deserves it.

How will Carla get on with Swain’s daughter Betsy, who will be working at the factory?

Sydney Martin, who plays her, is just gorgeous – my nickname for her is ‘Little Opera House’! I’ve never seen anyone in recent years of that age with so little experience hit the ground running as fast as she did. She listens, she asks questions, she’s learning so much all the time. That one is going to be a star, we’re so lucky to have people like Sydney coming up through the ranks. She’s got that teen energy down, and I’ve got a teen and I can tell you it’s all true! I think Betsy could turn out to be a blonde Carla!

