Leanne was still hoping to be there for Toyah, who warily interrupted Leanne's chat with the AI version of her late son Oliver - courtesy of her obsession with the Institute.

Nick confided in half-brother David Platt (Jack P Shepherd), later offering Toyah a lift to the hospital to see the cancer specialist nurse. She gratefully accepted, but added that she wanted to attend the appointment alone.

Meanwhile, Leanne had an 'upload' session with Rowan Cunliffe (Emrhys Cooper), who urged her to step back from Toyah, using the latter's own resistance as an excuse for her to do so.

More like this

Leanne glowed from Rowan's praise on "how far she's come", while at the hospital, Toyah's situation hit home when the nurse asked if her family would be looking after her.

When she emerged to find Nick waiting outside for her, Toyah burst into tears and the pair hugged as she told him to ignore her previous wishes.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But when a man took photos of their embrace, Nick fumed at the thought of Rowan spying on them, given the man knew all about Nick's recent fling with Toyah.

Nick stormed into Debbie Webster's (Sue Devaney) hotel, where Rowan was hosting an event, and punched him!

Leanne was horrified as Nick exposed Rowan's past life to his guests. Then, unable to tell Leanne about his dalliances with Toyah, Nick gave her an edited version of Rowan's spying and the motives behind it.

Leanne relayed that Rowan refused to press charges against Nick, and once home, Leanne demanded a chat with both Nick and Toyah.

Telling Toyah she was hurt by her rejection over her treatment, Leanne explained that Rowan had helped her decide to "withdraw with love".

With that, Leanne declared that she would be "actively disconnecting" from Toyah's illness!

Alone with Leanne, Nick tried to talk her round, but she insisted that Toyah would only get through this if she "channelled positive energy".

Toyah later told Nick to rein in his behaviour and remember they weren't a couple - but Nick told David that he was falling in love with Toyah! Will Nick come clean to Leanne?

For help and support on dealing with the diagnosis of germ cell ovarian cancer, visit Cancer Research UK.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.