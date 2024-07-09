Dylan Wilson's (Liam McCheyne) good fortune takes a worrying turn when he hears startling news, and Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) is left unnerved by information relayed by Kirk Sutherland (Andrew Whyment) of all people!

Below are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 15th - 19th July 2024.

5 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Joel Deering goes after Lauren Bolton

Lauren is back in Weatherfield. ITV

Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) are shocked when a nurse confirms that Roy Cropper's (David Neilson) hospital visitor was a young girl with blonde hair.

Dee-Dee tells Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) and Joel that the police are checking the CCTV to see if it was Lauren.

Roy is delighted that Lauren appears to be alive, but Nina is furious that the teen left it this long to to clear Roy's name, and that Lauren has now disappeared all over again. But she has no idea that Lauren has been forced to flee from evil Joel again!

Bethany tells mum Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) about the sighting of Lauren, and that the coat she was wearing matches the one a girl had on in the CCTV from the pizza place - so Lauren must have been using Bethany's credit card.

Carla Connor (Alison King) comes across the gang that terrorised Roy, and gives them a piece of her mind. As she gets into her car, one of the yobs cycles towards her and she opens the door, knocking him sprawling to the ground!

Joel tells excited Dee-Dee he's booked their wedding for September, then heads off to go through credit card statements with Bethany to find clues to Lauren's whereabouts. Joel gets a text from Betsy demanding more money, and he lies to Dee-Dee that he's going to work.

Dee-Dee gets a lead to a soup kitchen in Warrington, where a homeless woman confirms that Lauren is squatting in a local pub. Dee-Dee tells Joel before setting off with Bethany, but will Joel make it to Lauren first?

Nina collects Roy from hospital and he covers his nerves over the thought of leaving. Nina suggests that Roy could spend a few days at Cathy Matthews's (Melanie Hill) place in Scarborough.

Later, Lauren heads to the café to apologise to Roy before heading to the Rovers, where Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) offers her his bed for the night. Carla is furious, but what has become of Joel?

2. Betsy Swain gives sneaky Beth Tinker an ultimatum

Betsy orders Beth to give her a cut of the deal. ITV

Betsy continues to take advantage of Carla at the factory, doing little work and demanding an early lunch.

When she swans out of work, Carla heads to the police station to have a word with Betsy's mum Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers), but then Lisa reveals Betsy has called to say she is stuck in a rough part of town.

Meanwhile, Betsy is intrigued to spy Beth letting herself into Underworld, and follows her. Betsy tells Beth she wants in on the action or she'll report her project to Carla.

Alone in the factory, Beth reluctantly shows Betsy how to sew the counterfeit labels onto the knock-off T-shirts. Will Carla rumble them?

3. Rowan Cunliffe blackmails Nick Tilsley as Toyah Battersby makes a discovery

Toyah digs for more dirt. ITV

In the Bistro, Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) puts pressure on Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) to join the Institute, and continues her efforts to convince her throughout the week.

Nick leaves Leanne to hold the fort and takes Toyah to her hospital appointment, while Rowan suggests Leanne could invest £40k in the business!

Leanne is tempted, while Toyah is seen searching the internet for dirt on Rowan. Rowan pressures Nick to invest in the new resource centre for the Institute, threatening to blow the secret of Nick's fling with Toyah if he doesn't agree.

Meanwhile, Toyah rifles through Rowan's jacket pockets and finds his driving licence. When she reverse images the photo of Rowan, what does she find?

4. Dylan Wilson horrified by Mason Radcliffe's release

Dylan is left shocked. ITV

Dylan is thrilled when Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) agrees to give him a trial shift at Speed Daal. But then Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) reveals that Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) has been released.

Dylan and dad Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) are horrified. Mason wreaked a campaign of terror on Maria's son Liam (Charlie Wrenshall) in and outside of school, but has Mason learned a lesson from his time behind bars?

5. Kirk Sutherland leaves snooping Kit Green unnerved

Kit is up to something while Bernie wants to help Gemma. ITV

Kit pumps Kirk for information on his stepson Craig Tinker (Colson Smith), but is unnerved when Kirk insists that Craig is as honest as the day is long.

Meanwhile, Kit's estranged birth mum Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) tells daughter Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) and her husband Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) that their kids are welcome to stay with her while the pair try and find a new place to live amid their eviction woes.

Will they take her olive branch? And what exactly is Kit up to?

