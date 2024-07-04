It was revealed yesterday (Wednesday 3rd July) that the actress will be swapping the cobbles for the stage and starring in Richmond Theatre's annual pantomime later this year, with the news sparking concerns that she would be leaving Corrie for good.

But now it has been revealed that Dame Maureen will reprise her role in the ITV soap following some time away.

"Dame Maureen is taking a sabbatical from Coronation Street towards the end of the year," a show spokesperson told Digital Spy. "We look forward to seeing her back on the cobbles in 2025."

More like this

The production will take place between December 7th and January 5th, so it's likely the actress will be absent from Corrie for a number of months.

witnesses a man mistreating his dog and remonstrates with him. Roy Cropper [DAVID NEILSON] comes to Evelyn’s aid but he’s terrified when Terry Fensley [JAMIE FOSTER], the dog owner, turns on him instead. Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com This photograph is (C) ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms" classes=""] Dame Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer in Coronation Street. ITV

Announcing the news yesterday, Richmond Theatre shared on Instagram: "We are so excited to announce that Dame Maureen Lipman will star as Mrs Potty and Pete Firman will play Silly Billy in this year's spellbinding pantomime Beauty and the Beast!"

It won't be the first break that Dame Maureen has taken from the show, with the actress departing temporarily last year to appear in her one-woman West End play Rose.

Earlier this year, Dame Maureen spoke about the soap's increasingly dark storylines, reminiscing about the show's formative years.

"We've come to a point in Corrie now where people are getting murdered in knicker factories," she told the Beyond the Title podcast.

"We're having domestic abuse. Anything that ticks the box of social problems in the 21st century is going to be in your local soap."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She continued: "Whereas back then you had the freedom to put Martha [Longhurst], Minnie [Caldwell] and Ena [Sharples] in the snug and have a conversation about Ben-Hur.

"It's never been political but I always like it when the women sit down and go, 'Ooh, Donald Trump, ain't his hair shocking.' People talk like that, and we recognise it as true."

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.