Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) is faced with a worrying situation as he moves onto the Street, and Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) is back just as Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) upsets Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney)!

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers from 12th - 16th August 2024.

4 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Dee-Dee Bailey hunts for evidence on Joel Deering

Dee-Dee Bailey in Coronation Street. ITV

When Dee-Dee sees a notification on Joel's laptop, asking him to rate his experience at Belfast airport, she quizzes him. He makes out that he was meant to go for work, but it got cancelled.

More like this

Later, when Dee-Dee hands Emily a fairy charm for Joel's daughter Maeve's bracelet, suggesting she might like to be a flower girl at their wedding, Emily reveals that Maeve doesn't have a charm bracelet.

Emily also warns Dee-Dee to be careful, as Joel's still paying rent on his old flat. Dee-Dee is confused, and when she gets home and finds Joel's briefcase, she opens it and finds a set of keys.

What will she find? ITV

Letting herself into Joel's flat, Dee-Dee searches the cupboards, convinced he's having an affair. But will she find more than she bargained for?

Meanwhile, Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) clocks a bruise on Betsy Swain's (Sydney Martin) arm, and guesses it's from the man she's been rinsing for cash. Mason urges Betsy to tell her mum DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers). Will Dee-Dee or Lisa catch Joel out?

2. Will Nick Tilsley confess to Leanne Battersby amid Toyah Habeeb emergency?

Nick in Coronation Street. ITV

Rowan Cunliffe (Emrhys Cooper) assures Leanne she's doing the right thing by distancing herself from Toyah's operation and looking after herself instead. It's mortified Nick who's by Toyah's side.

Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) tells excited Leanne she wants to invest her inheritance in the Institute's new resource centre, but she'll need Ken Barlow's (William Roache) consent.

Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) warns Amy to think hard before taking risks with Deirdre's (Anne Kirkbride) money.

Toyah and Leanne make up. ITV

In the hospital, the consultant approaches Nick, and he calls Leanne with the news that Toyah has suffered complications and she needs to get there as soon as possible. Rowan tells Leanne of Amy's decision, and Leanne asserts that she hasn't got time to discuss it as she's visiting Toyah. Rowan worries he's losing his grip on Leanne.

After Leanne reunites with her sister, Nick tells Toyah he's in love with her and plans to tell Leanne. Nick gets a message from Rowan ordering him to cough up the £20k investment, or he'll spill the beans about the affair.

As the week continues, Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) invites Leanne to visit him in Rotterdam, but Rowan tells her he wants to fast-track her to Level 8, and she's torn.

Nick urges her to choose Simon, but does this mean Nick has paid Rowan for his silence? Or will he still come clean about Toyah?

3. Kit Green panics as Paul Foreman struggles to breathe

Paul and Kit in Coronation Street. ITV

Kit moves into Glenda Shuttleworth's (Jodie Prenger) old room at the Rovers, realising it's gossip central and will serve him nicely.

Half-brother Paul is disappointed when Kit fails to join the family dinner, and Paul later plays a message imploring Kit to forgive their mum Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) for the sake of the family.

Daisy and Kit in Coronation Street. ITV

Kit stubbornly refuses, but when Paul suddenly struggles to breathe, Kit panics. Can he help Paul?

Later, we see Kit flirting with Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) in the pub, while Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) is impressed with Kit's vinyl collection and suggests they go out for a drink.

4. Tracy McDonald hides secret as Cassie Plummer is hurt by Steve McDonald

Cassie is unimpressed! ITV

Steve invites Cassie to an evening of classical music in the park, but when she arrives dressed to the nines, Steve reveals she's going with Ken as he's got a hot date with Demi!

Tracy returns. ITV

Steve and Cassie bicker, and Ken despairs and orders them both out. Cassie tells Steve she's fed up with all the squabbling and is quitting - but when she overhears Ken on the phone, will she change her mind?

It seems so, as Tracy is back on the cobbles, and is shocked that Ken is employing Cassie as his carer. Cassie is offended, while Ken senses there's more going on with Tracy when she says she's back to see Amy. What really brings Tracy back?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.