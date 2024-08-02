Promising to buy Lauren a bedsit in Ireland, Joel confirmed that she was going out shopping, arranging to know her whereabouts before telling fiancée Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) that he would soon be available for her all the time.

Paying off a teen to mug Lauren, Joel went on his way after disposing of her phone and ID after the first deed was done - while Max Turner (Paddy Bever) came to the aid of a terrified Lauren.

She confirmed that her baby was fine as she felt a kick, but when Dee-Dee lingered nearby, a shaken Lauren fled.

More like this

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

At the flat, Joel insisted on making Lauren some food, furtively crushing the drugs and mixing them into the soup. He persuaded Lauren to eat it, before leaving under the pretence of getting her a new phone and locking her inside.

Meanwhile, Max had realised that something was seriously wrong concerning Lauren. As she collapsed to the floor in pain and screamed for help, Max traced her to the flat and ensured she got to the hospital.

In The Rovers, Joel overheard Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) taking a call from Max about Lauren, and Dee-Dee insisted on visiting her.

Dee-Dee was shocked when Joel remarked that Lauren's baby had probably not survived, but after an agonising labour, Lauren gave birth to a boy with Max by her side.

When Joel and Dee-Dee arrived, he apologised for her loss of the baby - but Max revealed that the little one was alive, and in the special baby care unit.

As Joel reeled from the news that his vile scheme hadn't worked, will Lauren and the baby be OK?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.