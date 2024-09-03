Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) begins a covert mission to take down evil Joel Deering (Calum Lill), while Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) struggles over Rowan Cunliffe's (Emrhys Cooper) actions - but will Rowan face justice?

Little Dorin Pop goes missing with big sister Ruby Dobbs (Billie Naylor) - have they been abducted?

Finally, Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) worries over her future with Tommy Orpington (Matt Milburn).

More like this

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers from 9th - 13th September 2024.

5 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Paul Foreman passes away as Billy Mayhew rushes to his side

Bernie and Summer are thrown into a panic. ITV

While complaining of a hangover, Billy realises he's lost his phone, and is thrown into a panic as it contains all his photos and memories with Paul.

As Billy sets off to retrace his steps, Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) and Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) are horrified to find Paul unresponsive on the sofa, struggling to breathe.

Billy is absent from the flat. ITV

Summer calls an ambulance, but they realise there's no way to contact Billy, who has left Paul at the worst possible time.

They do everything they can to keep Paul alive, but with the odds against him, can Billy make it in time to say his final goodbye to Paul?

Billy grieves for Paul. ITV

Whatever happens next, Paul does take his last breath. Billy wakes up on the sofa, staring at Paul's empty wheelchair and is hit with the sad reality that life must now carry on without Paul.

Tensions run high between the family as they grieve the loss of their beloved Paul. Can everyone come together to plan Paul's funeral?

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

2. Lisa Swain and Craig Tinker begin covert operation on Joel Deering

Lisa warns Craig they must be careful. ITV

Lisa and Carla Connor (Alison King) are in deep conversation outside the police station, when Lisa's daughter Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) approaches and insinuates there's more to their relationship than meets the eye.

Whether or not this is the case, Lisa is still intent on bringing Joel down.

Craig looks concerned. ITV

She informs Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) that Joel's work phone showed some text message exchanges with a female, and she's going to follow it up.

Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) agrees to help track down Ellie Benton (Lola Blue), the contact from Joel's phone; but he's warned that nobody must find out or they could lose their jobs. Craig soon finds Ellie's address, but will she agree to talk to Lisa?

3. Ken Barlow worries for Amy Barlow as Nick Tilsley reports Rowan Cunliffe to the police

Amy speaks to Ken about her predicament. ITV

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) tells Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) that he's going to report Rowan to the police for blackmail, and calls in at the station to hand Lisa a notebook with all of the details.

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) tells Amy that she emailed herself a load of files on Rowan's computer. Does Leanne have the key to getting Amy's money back?

Sam plays peacemaker. ITV

In the meantime, Amy tells grandad Ken Barlow (William Roache) that she'll have to work more hours if she's ever going to replace her £40k inheritance.

Ken feels guilty knowing that he could help her, and tells Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) about his premium bond win. Will Cassie convince him not to give the money to Amy?

As the week continues, Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) urges Leanne and Toyah to forget Nick ever existed and remember that they're sisters. When Nick calls in with news about Rowan, will there be more bad news?

4. Ruby Dobbs and Dorin Pop go missing

An emergency ensues for the Dobbs. ITV

Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) tells wife Fiz Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine) that the people traffickers have been arrested, so Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) has come out of hiding and will pick up Dorin tomorrow.

But Tyrone is upset as he watches daughters Ruby and Hope (Isabella Flanagan) fussing over their little brother, knowing they might not see Dorin again.

Alina confirms they will be leaving for Romania tomorrow, but when Tyrone opens the back door to call Ruby and Dorin inside, he's horrified to find the backyard empty! What's happened to them?

5. Tracy Barlow confides in Amy Barlow over Tommy Orpington

Matt Milburn as Tommy Orpington and Kate Ford as Tracy McDonald in Coronation Street. ITV

Tracy plays Tommy's message to Amy, in which he begs her to come home and tells Tracy how much he misses her. What will Amy advise her mum to do? Is Tracy set to leave Weatherfield once more?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.