Since then, though, it was announced via an ITV spokesperson over the weekend that Wilson had "stepped down for personal reasons".

Despite being seen on set with scripts and his return only being announced the other month, it looks as though Martin will not be returning to Weatherfield anytime soon.

However, following the surprise exit, it seems as though Corrie fans are getting another blast from the past instead.

John Thomson plays Jimmy Daly in McDonald & Dodds. ITV

It has been claimed by The Sun that Cold Feet and Fast Show actor John Thomson will be reprising his role as Jesse Chadwick in order to fill Wilson's shoes.

Thomson, of course, starred in Coronation Street from 2008 to 2010 as a previous flame of Eileen Grimshaw's (Sue Cleaver), but ended up being kicked out of her life when he tried it on with her sister, Julie (Katy Cavanagh).

With Jesse set to make a return, we could anticipate those underlying tensions between Eileen and Gail to be stoked once again, but in what capacity Jesse will be returning and how it overlaps with Gail, we'll just have to wait and see.

While we're not quite sure how Jesse's story will coincide with Gail's exit just yet, we do know that Thomson was a popular addition to the soap when he arrived all those years ago, so we can expect some funny reintroductions and drama in store.

