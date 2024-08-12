Oblivious to Nick and Toyah's betrayal, Leanne chose to disconnect from Toyah's illness, having been brainwashed by the Institute and Rowan Cunliffe (Emrhys Cooper) into putting herself first.

Still, as Nick helped Toyah prepare for surgery, Leanne wished her luck. In the Street, Leanne had an awkward chat with Nick's brother David Platt (Jack P Shepherd), just before Rowan arrived and assured Leanne that she was doing the right thing by "withdrawing with love".

Meanwhile, Nick held Toyah's hand and the pair shared a moment as she was taken down for her operation. Nick waited at the hospital while Leanne looked after the Bistro, also keeping watch as Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) met with a financial advisor to discuss investing in a resource centre for the Institute.

But when Nick was informed that there were complications with Toyah's surgery, he called Leanne, who rushed to the hospital. The couple faced a worrying wait for news as Toyah was taken to the intensive care unit due to losing a lot of blood.

Leanne explained that she had genuinely thought she was doing the right thing stepping back from Toyah's situation, but it was clear she now regretted this hasty decision.

Eventually, the surgeon relayed to Nick that Toyah was now stable and could have visitors, and Leanne and Nick were tearful as they sat by an unconscious Toyah's bedside.

Nick was heartened to have the old Leanne back at last, although Rowan continued to bombard her with calls after Amy opted not to invest. Leanne ignored Rowan, keen to thank Nick for being there for Toyah while she had failed her.

After Leanne reaffirmed her love for Nick, he headed off to pick up son Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan). At David's house, Nick described how Leanne had apparently seen the light and reminded him of the woman he fell in love with.

But when David asked how he now felt about Toyah, Nick replied that he would have swapped places with unwell Toyah in a heartbeat.

Nick added that he was no longer confused – he knew exactly who he wanted to be with, and intended to sort things out one way or another the following day. Who will Nick choose?

