But as Joel's vindictiveness knows no limits, will Dee-Dee find the personal strength to put her heartbreak to one side and get justice for Lauren (Cait Fitton)?

Elsewhere, Paul (Peter Ash) has been slowly deteriorating due to his Motor Neurone Disease for months, and it's clear his time his coming to an end.

Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) is keen to make every moment count with the love of his life – but when Paul is rushed to hospital while under Bernie and Summer's care, will he make it to his bedside in time to say one final goodbye?

More like this

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Finally, Nick (Ben Price) has been a naughty boy of late, starting an affair with his wife's sister, Toyah (Georgia Taylor), while Leanne (Jane Danson) is wrapped up in The Institute.

But as we all know too well in Soap Land, big secrets don't stay hidden for long.

Can Nick keep his indiscretion from Leanne for much longer?

Watch the thrilling trailer here:

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.