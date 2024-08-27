Will it be this week?

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) will continue her vendetta against Joel when she gets an interesting lead to follow about his past. What will it throw up?

Read on for your essential spoilers for Coronation Street between Monday 2nd – Friday 6th September.

1. Dee-Dee gets a new lead on Joel

Coronation Street.

Joel pays Lauren a visit in hospital and is shocked to see Dee-Dee there too. Sparks fly as he threatens the youngster once more. Dee-Dee sharply reports the latest threat to Lisa and, in the meantime, learns Joel used to work for a firm called "Walcotts".

The company specialises in helping vulnerable young people, which immediately sets Dee-Dee's alarm bells ringing. As she sets upon digging into it, will she discover anything about Joel?

2. Leanne makes a discovery

Coronation Street.

Amy is dead-set on suing The Institute and it's up to Leanne to get her to drop her plans. Will she listen?

However, if Leanne thought this was a headache, there's a bigger one on the way for her. As she meets up with Rowan, it's not long before she gets chance to see his laptop and have a rummage around his files.

While there, she finds a file named "Leanne" and one named "Nick & Toyah". What's inside them that prompts Leanne to summon Nick to The Bistro?

3. Betsy has mum troubles

Coronation Street.

Betsy tries to open up to her mum about everything that's been going on with Mason and his latest threats, but Lisa has got other things on her mind and it's clear she isn't paying attention.

When her phone rings and interrupts them, scorned Betsy walks out. Over in the factory, Carla assures Betsy her mum loves her dearly, but she's just really busy. Will Betsy be able to put it all beside her?

Meanwhile, Lisa and Carla chat separately about Betsy and it's clear the pair are growing closer. How will Betsy react to the development?

4. Paul makes the most of life

Coronation Street.

Paul is thrilled when Gemma calls at the flat with Joseph and the quads as they prepare for their first day at school. In heartwarming scenes, they all take pictures together for some lasting memories.

Later on, Paul tries to record a manifesto of everything he would like Billy to do once he's gone, but his synthesiser runs out of power as he tries to play it. However, as Billy heads out for some fresh air, Summer takes charge and tries to help Paul say what he wants to.

Later on, Paul and Kit agree to spend as much time together to make up for lost years.

5. Jack is sentenced

Coronation Street.

Jack says a tearful hug with Abi and Kevin as he prepares for his sentencing. But what will he get?

6. Ken makes a decision on Cassie

ITV

Ken might be on the mend but it's clear he's been enjoying getting to know Cassie and though he doesn't really need her help, he wants to keep her on – much to the annoyance of Tracy, who thinks Cassie is trying to claw her way into Steve's life. When Cassie denies it, what will Tracy believe?

