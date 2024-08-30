To make the exit extra emotional, Kirk (Andy Whyment) had proposed, giving Beth everything she wanted and more.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, George said on the devastating twist: "It was so hard and it was sad. I was really sad filming it myself because it was gorgeous, and you see in that scene it was heartbreaking, because it was everything that she wanted. It was awful.

"She broke his heart, and even when she left he was saying, 'I'll change, I'll change whatever you want,' believing it was his fault.

"I got a right lump in my throat when we filmed it, because it actually felt really real when she said, 'You know, you haven't done anything wrong. You don't need to change. You're always perfect to me.' That was really hard. It was really sad."

George has reflected on her time on Corrie, explaining how it's flown by.

"I've been on Corrie a long time, but you know what? It's flown. It's really difficult to comprehend how many years I've been here, because it hasn't computed at all.

"But that's what it's like here, because you're in a different world - Weatherfield world - and it's completely different to the real world. You get so engrossed in this world and it is timeless," George explained.

"It feels like you've only been here a year or two years or something. When you think about people doing 25 years or over 50 years, you can easily see how that can happen."

