Meanwhile, Leanne had spent the night at a hotel, but was given food for thought when Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) said that if she were her, she would be plotting revenge!

Leanne summoned Nick to the Bistro, before presenting him with a whole wall plastered with the photo of Nick and Toyah kissing!

Nick closed the restaurant, and Toyah was called to the scene - but Leanne sacked her and ordered her to leave. Leanne headed to the flat, locking Nick out.

Eventually, the pair had a proper conversation, during which Nick laid bare his doubts about the state of their relationship, which he admitted started before she became so obsessed with the Institute.

Danson put in a seamless performance as Leanne went through a series of feelings, ranging from sassy sarcasm to anger and pure emotion.

Leanne told Nick that she had been running away from him in her mind, but even so, she had never stopped loving him.

Later, Nick picked up Sam, and he and Leanne told the teen about their separation.

Leanne, who has spent the past three years caring for Sam as her own, was thrown when Nick told the youngster that he had feelings for Toyah, and Leanne comforted Sam as he looked lost over the news.

When Toyah returned home, Leanne issued a brief apology that she had allowed vile Rowan Cunliffe (Emrhys Cooper) to hurt Toyah.

Toyah then offered to move out - but Leanne explained that while she wasn't able to forgive her, she also didn't want Toyah to leave.

Outside, Nick approached Toyah and, outrageously, suggested the path was now clear for them to be a couple! Toyah, though, declared that although she loved him, she loved her sister more.

Will Toyah be able to repair her bond with Leanne, and has Nick lost everything?

