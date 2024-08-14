Toyah's surgery to treat her ovarian cancer led to complications, and Leanne finally broke free from Rowan Cunliffe's (Emrhys Cooper) grip to visit her beloved Toyah.

Nick was glad to see the old Leanne back as she explained she was going to buy some of Toyah's favourite food, and Leanne vowed to prioritise Toyah from now on.

In the Street, Leanne was accosted by Rowan, who urged her to persuade Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) to invest in the Institute's resource centre. Leanne dismissed Rowan, insisting that she was on her way to visit Toyah – leaving Rowan frustrated.

At the hospital, Toyah explained that her cancer had been contained and so hadn't spread. Leanne and Toyah then shared an emotional reunion as Leanne apologised for not supporting her.

Left alone with Toyah, Nick professed his love for her and promised to tell Leanne the truth. But Toyah pointed out that if he ended his relationship with Leanne, she would fall back under Rowan's spell and be lost to her loved ones forever.

With Nick forced to give up on his wish to be with Toyah, he and Leanne shared an embrace as they discussed how their family unit had suffered, and looked to a brighter future.

But Nick panicked when Rowan left him a voicemail, blackmailing him into investing a hefty sum of money in exchange for his silence over his fling with Toyah.

Later, though, Nick stood up to Rowan, refusing to pay him off and threatening to report him to the police for blackmail if he didn't back down.

Returning to speak to Toyah, Nick told her that regardless of what had happened between them, his relationship with Leanne has broken down.

Toyah urged Nick to work at fixing things, so Nick bought Leanne a bunch of flowers and suggested a family day out.

But when Rowan turned up with his own bouquet for Leanne, apologising for pushing about Amy, and letting slip that Nick was no longer investing, Rowan managed to reel Leanne back into his orbit by asking for her help in a group session.

Leanne asked Nick if she could join their day out after the session; and with Rowan aware of Nick's cheating, Nick was forced to agree.

Is all hope lost for Leanne? And can Nick stay committed to her, given his feelings for Toyah?

