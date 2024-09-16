Lisa then told Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) that another victim, Ellie Benton (Lola Blue), was on her way alongside support worker Nicky Wheatley (Kimberly Hart-Simpson).

At Dee-Dee's flat, Ellie confirmed that Joel had groomed, abused and attacked her just like he did to Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton).

Calum Lill as Joel Deering ITV

But Ellie was too terrified of Joel to make an official statement, and she rushed off when Dee-Dee and Lisa desperately tried to convince her.

With Lisa having told Ellie all about Joel drugging Lauren, resulting in her baby boy Frankie almost dying, Ellie was compelled to visit her at the hospital.

Eventually, the sight of little Frankie in his incubator, along with Lauren's heartbreaking story, drove Ellie to have a change of heart, and she made a statement after all.

But with Joel's former company having forced Ellie to sign a non-disclosure agreement about her 'relationship' with Joel, Dee-Dee visited the firm and convinced the boss to drop the NDA and do the right thing by providing all the incriminating texts on Joel's old work phone.

At the police station, Dee-Dee presented the pile of evidence in the hope that Lisa's boss would reopen the case against Joel, and Dee-Dee had an encounter with Joel in which she hinted that he wouldn't be free for much longer.

Later, Lisa and Dee-Dee told Lauren that the case was indeed back open. With Lisa finally close to getting Joel off the streets for good, will his victims soon be free of the vile predator?

