Over the last year, viewers have seen Paul diagnosed with motor neurone disease and the effects it has had on him and his family and in truly devastating scenes, Paul took his last breaths - with husband Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) missing Paul's final moments.

During the heartbreaking episode, Billy was on a hunt to trace his lost phone, which had all his memories with Paul, but while he was gone Paul struggled for breath and Bernie, Kit and Summer had no way of contacting Billy as they scrambled to help Paul.

After what seemed like a lifetime of trying to contact Billy, they managed to reach him on the phone before Paul took one last long breath and they realised he had died.

Billy is absent from the flat. ITV

It was Peter Ash's portrayal of Paul that saw him take home the National Television Award for Serial Drama Performance and while he is no longer in the soap, Ash shared some kind words for what he hopes Billy as he navigates the grief of losing his husband.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Ash acknowledged that Billy can be "a bit of a wallower", but he has hopes that Billy will be able to "pick himself up and get back up on the horse".

Of course, Billy won't be alone, with Paul's mother Bernie and sister Gemma there to support him in a time for need.

"Absolutely he's got them two to help him out," Ash said.

In a previous interview with RadioTimes.com, Ash speculated there could be some "friction" to come between Billy and Bernie.

“They love each other but naturally clash as they are very different," he explained.

"Paul kept the peace but without him there it might get worse. Billy is lumbered with Paul’s family now – he's got Bernie, Gemma and the quads to deal with. He took the vows!"

