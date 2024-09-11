Collecting the award, Matty star Ash Palmisciano said: "We just want to thank our audience – without you this show would not exist. We are so grateful to you, and we know that some of you have watched us since the very beginning.

"No matter what's going on in your life, we've been there. And we promise you that we will continue to make fantastic television, we will continue to tell the stories that resonate with you, and we will continue to tell the stories that matter."

Meanwhile, Peter Ash won the Serial Drama Performance award, for his work on Paul's tragic Coronation Street death storyline.

Peter Ash. John Phillips/Getty Images for the NTAs

In his acceptance speech, Ash said: "This is honestly incredible. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me, I really mean that from the bottom of my heart. Wow, what an amazing way to end my six years on Coronation Street."

He continued: "I'd like to dedicate this to the MND (motor neurone disease) community, an absolute amazingly inspiring bunch of people. They really are warriors and all my love goes to you."

Speaking about Paul's death scene, in which Billy was unable to say goodbye, Ash recently told RadioTimes.com: "It's heartbreaking Billy doesn't quite make in time to say his goodbyes.

"But I hope people get the reality that we're trying to show, that it's not always like the movies and that not all your loved ones will be there when it happens. There's never a 'perfect' time. I think there's going to be a lot of sadness from the audience, but that's real life."

