When asked whether Denise and Jack could get back together, Maslen teased: "Hey, it may be in your... who knows?"

Parish quickly interjected: "No one knows! But we as actors work so well together, it would be a shame to lose that vibe. But you're in for some rocky roads in all the relationships. All the relationships are a bit 'urgh' at the minute."

Diane Parish as Denise Fox and Scott Maslen as Jack Branning in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Maslen and Parish were speaking with RadioTimes.com just days after a major first was announced for the show to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

It has been confirmed that the soap will mark the occasion with a live episode, the culmination of which will be chosen by the viewers, as they pick their desired outcome to a love story. The episode is set to air in February 2025.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw teased: "Whilst we’re still keeping the finite details of the 40th close to our chest, I can promise that it will be an unmissable week full of shocking twists that will change Albert Square, and the lives of those who live in it, forever."

As Clenshaw notes, exactly how the storyline will play out is being kept under wraps, as are the couple in question - could it be Denise and Jack?

Maslen and Parish's co-stars Jamie Borthwick and Tony Clay have already had their say on the matter, suggesting that Kat and Alfie would be their pick for a couple to reunite in the episode.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

