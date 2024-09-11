EastEnders stars reveal who they want to get together in interactive live episode
Jamie Borthwick, Tony Clay and Shane Richie speak exclusively with RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at this year's National Television Awards.
After it was recently announced that EastEnders would be celebrating its 40th anniversary next year with an interactive live episode, some of the stars of the soap have told RadioTimes.com who they'd like to see front and centre.
It was confirmed this week that the special episode will give fans the chance to choose their desired outcome of a love story, and speaking exclusively on the red carpet at this year's National Television Awards (NTAs), stars Jamie Borthwick, Tony Clay and Shane Richie weighed in on how they would like it to play out.
When pressed on who they want to see get together in the episode, Callum actor Clay joked: "Callum and Jay probably!"
Borthwick added he doesn't know what's coming up for Jay over the next few weeks and months, but added that the cast are "all geared up now for the 40th" and that "whatever it is is probably going to be a group effort coming forward".
Meanwhile, on who he'd like to see get together, Alfie actor Richie told us: "Well, I'd choose Kat and Alfie! But I would like Phil and Sharon."
And when Kat and Alfie was suggested to Borthwick and Clay, both actors agreed they would like to see the former flames couple up in the anniversary episode.
Clay added: "Just a proper power-house re-couple that's familiar for people, I think that's really important to keep that on the go."
Borthwick is currently taking part in this year's season of Strictly Come Dancing, with his first appearance set to take place during the launch show on Saturday (14th September).
However, the actor has confirmed that he won't be taking a break from EastEnders, as the two shows film across the road from one another.
He previously revealed: "I'm not taking a break. I'm still there, so I'm doing both shows. But we're lucky [that] EastEnders [is] literally just over the road. I [don't have] far to go."
Of splitting his time between the two shows, Borthwick added: "I'm used to it all, really. I've been doing it a long time. So there's nothing that scares me."
