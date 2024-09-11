When pressed on who they want to see get together in the episode, Callum actor Clay joked: "Callum and Jay probably!"

Borthwick added he doesn't know what's coming up for Jay over the next few weeks and months, but added that the cast are "all geared up now for the 40th" and that "whatever it is is probably going to be a group effort coming forward".

Meanwhile, on who he'd like to see get together, Alfie actor Richie told us: "Well, I'd choose Kat and Alfie! But I would like Phil and Sharon."

And when Kat and Alfie was suggested to Borthwick and Clay, both actors agreed they would like to see the former flames couple up in the anniversary episode.

Clay added: "Just a proper power-house re-couple that's familiar for people, I think that's really important to keep that on the go."

Shane Richie as Alfie Moon and Jessie Wallace as Kat Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Borthwick is currently taking part in this year's season of Strictly Come Dancing, with his first appearance set to take place during the launch show on Saturday (14th September).

However, the actor has confirmed that he won't be taking a break from EastEnders, as the two shows film across the road from one another.

He previously revealed: "I'm not taking a break. I'm still there, so I'm doing both shows. But we're lucky [that] EastEnders [is] literally just over the road. I [don't have] far to go."

Of splitting his time between the two shows, Borthwick added: "I'm used to it all, really. I've been doing it a long time. So there's nothing that scares me."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

