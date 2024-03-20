At the salon, Chelsea tried to dissuade Denise from taking Jack back, while Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) understood Dee's concern for the children, including Jack's son Ricky (Frankie Day) and daughter Amy (Ellie Dadd) - who she loved as her own.

Later, much to Jack's surprise, Denise returned home. Denise remained cool and casual as she pointed out that he was not forgiven, checked her mail and asked after the kids, who Jack revealed were not talking to him after recent events.

No surprises there!

More like this

When Ricky and Amy arrived, they were happy to see Denise. But in a touching scene, the pair urged her not to give Jack any more chances, insisting that she would still be their mum whatever happened.

Taking their words on board, Denise quietly but firmly told Jack that she was leaving him for good.

Jack Branning got his comeuppance. BBC

Jack protested, having thought he had got away with his behaviour, but while Denise acknowledged that he had gone above and beyond for her in some ways - referencing Jack's decision to keep her actions at Christmas under wraps - she added that she couldn't paper over the cracks of their failed marriage.

Denise was rather more gentle than Jack deserved as she revealed she wanted a divorce and there was no going back. But will he keep his word and stay quiet over her attack on Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry)?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

