Now, it seems, we have our first hint of what comes next for Ben in his final story given that actor Max Bowden has already finished filming.

In the final week of March, the week begins with Ben "fixing one issue before another arises" on Monday 25th March 2024.

The episode on the following day sees "Ben finding himself in hot water" - what trouble has he found himself in this time?

On Wednesday, the story appears to involve Ben’s parents as Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) "grows suspicious" of ex-husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Max Bowden as Ben Mitchell for EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Finally, as the week draws to a close on Thursday 28th March, Ben’s husband and police officer Callum Highway (Tony Clay) "uses his job to his advantage".

Is Ben in some kind of legal trouble? Also, can either Callum or Phil help him?

Of course, fans of 'Ballum' will be hoping the love story of the soulmates will be preserved whatever happens, but with no announcement of Callum Highway leaving, it seems they will be ripped apart one way or another.

We'll have to wait and see what goes down...

More detailed spoilers for that week will be available at midnight on Tuesday 19th March 2024 on RadioTimes.com.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

