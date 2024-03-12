The scenes showing Honey and Jay running the iconic race will be filmed during the actual London Marathon in April, with stars Emma Barton and Jamie Borthwick also both taking part in the event as private individuals to raise money for charities of their choice.

Barton will be running on behalf of BBC Children in Need while Borthwick is raising money on behalf of Prostate Cancer UK.

"It’s an absolute privilege to be taking part in this storyline and to be running the London Marathon for a second time," Barton said of her involvement. "I’m thrilled to be running on behalf of BBC Children In Need, an amazing organisation that does so much for kids across the UK.

"Their projects and initiatives enrich the lives of so many children, and I’m proud to be fundraising to support that incredible work. EastEnders is so synonymous with London, and it will be the first time for me as an actor that I’ll be able to break that fourth wall as Jamie and I act out our scenes amongst the other runners as we race across the capital in this landmark event. I can’t wait!”

Borthwick added: "I’m so honoured to be taking part in the London Marathon. EastEnders is a London show, and as far as I’m aware, we’ve never shown it before on screen so I’m really excited to be a part of it, although I swore I would never run it again after the last time!

Jamie Borthwick as Jay Mitchell and Emma Barton as Honey Mitchell. BBC

"I’ll be running for Prostate Cancer UK because both my dad and my uncle have had the disease. Thankfully, they’re both cancer-free now and we’re all so grateful for the amazing work Prostate Cancer UK does to support people during their illness."

Meanwhile, executive producer Chris Clenshaw said he was "thrilled" to feature the London marathon in the soap, describing the event as "a landmark occasion in the capital".

"We’re thrilled to celebrate our city and offer our viewers a never-before-seen glimpse of the momentous day through the characters of Jay and Honey as they take part in the event," he said.

"Lola’s death had a profound effect on the residents of Walford and this storyline will follow her loved ones as they continue to come to terms with her death and honour her legacy."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

