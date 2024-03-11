George Knight (Colin Salmon) received a twisted ultimatum in the latest episode of EastEnders, as his adoptive father Eddie Knight (Christopher Fairbank) made a last ditch attempt to get him onside.

As Mother's Day arrived in Walford, George was distracted by the news that no DNA matches had been found for him, meaning that, as yet, he's been unable to trace his birth family.

Fiancée Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) urged that it was time for George to tell his daughters, Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford), the truth about his heritage, with the girls still believing that their trip to Jamaica would help him embrace his roots.

As Gina and Anna's mother, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), enjoyed some time with the girls and son Peter Beale (Thomas Law) at The Vic, she told George that, for once, she agreed with Elaine.

George is conflicted. BBC

Eventually, George conceded, gently breaking the news to Gina and Anna that he now knew he wasn't from Jamaica, as Eddie and adoptive mum Gloria (Elizabeth Counsell) had claimed.

Eddie revealed that his biological parents were actually Ghanaian, meaning that he, and therefore Anna and Gina, were too.

But when George also explained that the man Eddie murdered was in fact his birth father, Henry Kofi Asare, the girls were horrified.

Meanwhile, Gloria was seen looking through old Mother's Day cards from George's childhood, saddened that she hadn't heard from him in the present.

Eddie complained about George's lack of loyalty in refusing to testify on his behalf in the impending court case, and went on to coerce Gloria into calling the pub, hoping she could convince George to have a change of heart.

Anna answered the phone, and with George nearby, told her grandmother that her dad couldn't speak to her, before hanging up the phone.

With Anna upset and the family reeling from the harrowing circumstances, George decided to confront Eddie and Gloria once more.

George had to break the news to Anna. BBC

Heading over to see them, George told Eddie and Gloria that he wanted nothing more to do with them. But then Eddie handed over a photo of a young George with Henry, adding that he had photos of his biological mother too.

Asserting that he would give George the answers he longed for, so long as he stood up in court to defend him, Eddie left George with quite the decision to make. What will he decide?

