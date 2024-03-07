Recently, George was shellshocked when his adoptive parents Eddie (Christopher Fairbank) and Gloria Knight (Elizabeth Counsell) revealed that they had gained custody of him through farming, a process where children were sold illegally.

Then came the bigger bombshell: George's father, Henry Kofi Asare, had wanted him back, but was murdered by vile racist Eddie 40 years ago after Gloria begged her husband to do whatever it took for them to keep George.

Through all this, George finally learned that his biological parents were Ghanaian, and that he was of Caribbean descent. Eddie and Gloria wanted George to give Eddie a positive character reference for the murder trial, but disgusted George disowned them.

George was shattered by the truth about Eddie and Gloria BBC/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, George awaited some DNA results to see if he could trace his mother or any other biological family members, and kept the news about Henry from daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford), who know only that Eddie murdered a young Black man.

Cindy accosted George about the holiday to Jamaica that Gina had booked, urging him to tell the girls why he had rejected the idea. George wanted to wait for the results, hoping to get answers about his birth family.

While Cindy insisted that their girls weren't stupid, and would eventually figure out there was more to the story about Eddie, George said he would feel a fraud in Jamaica, now knowing that the country wasn't part of his heritage as he had previously believed.

At The Vic, George's fiancée Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) was not impressed when Cindy put her foot in it about the "family holiday", which no one had told her about.

George braced himself to tell Gina and Anna the truth, but when Gina revealed she had spent £5k on their flights and it was non-refundable, George had a change of heart and agreed to go to Jamaica after all.

After the girls confirmed the holiday was back on, George invited Cindy and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) over for Sunday lunch for Mother's Day, much to Elaine's annoyance.

In a furtive chat, Cindy called George a "soft touch", and reminded him that, regardless of the DNA results, he would need to tell Gina and Anna everything sooner or later. With Eddie's trial set to take a shocking turn next week, where does this leave George?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

