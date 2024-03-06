When Whit and their unborn baby were given the all clear after a car accident in Milton Keynes, Zack insisted it was time to return to Walford.

But while Zack felt he needed to go back to work to earn a living for their future, Whitney refused to leave, wanting to stay with stepmum Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) so she could be close to troubled teen Britney Wainwright (Lola Campbell), who she wants to foster.

Will Zack regret abandoning Whit? BBC

As Zack headed home alone, Lauren was surprised and Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) was unimpressed that he had abandoned Whit.

After Zack revealed the pregnancy to Lauren, she was sympathetic to his view that Whit should be prioritising the baby - but she also understood Whitney's stance after the character's own turbulent childhood.

Zack failed to concentrate on work and left boss Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) in the lurch, while Lauren called Whit to tell her that Zack was struggling without her.

Whitney admitted that she too was upset and confused, but added that she was going nowhere and Zack knew where to find her.

In The Vic, Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) joined Zack as he drowned his sorrows, and looked to lead him astray as she touched his arm in a flirty way and invited him to go drinking elsewhere.

Lauren was not happy when the pair stumbled across to the flat she shares with Penny, both drunk and laughing.

Lauren sent Zack away when Penny tried to continue the party, but, worried for him, recovering alcoholic Lauren headed after Zack and confided her own memories of drinking away her troubles.

Zack made a huge mistake. BBC

As they shared some chips outside, Zack again explained how he felt about his situation with Whit, who was too busy to take his calls. But when Lauren continued to show support, Zack got the wrong idea and leaned in for a kiss!

Incredulous and horrified, Lauren rushed off, leaving Zack to come to terms with the mistake he had just made.

But then his phone began to ring with a call from Whitney. Will she find out that Zack tried to kiss her best friend?

