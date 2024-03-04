As the show rewound to five weeks earlier, we saw Whit and partner Zack Hudson (James Farrar) arrive in Milton Keynes to visit Whit's stepmum, iconic fan favourite Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer).

After Bianca playfully made her feelings known about "pretty boy" Zack and referenced her ladies' man father David Wicks (Michael French), Whit decided to reveal her pregnancy.

Bianca was thrilled, while Whitney was keen to keep the news quiet from step-auntie Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy), who is trying for a baby herself via IVF.

Whitney eventually confided her fears for her unborn baby after the loss of baby girl Peach, who was diagnosed with Edwards' syndrome last year, and in moving scenes, Bianca touched upon her own experience with first baby Natasha.

Lola Campbell as Britney in EastEnders alongside Shona McGarty as Whitney Dean. BBC/Jack Barnes

Like Whit and Zack, Bianca and ex-husband Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen) felt they had to terminate the pregnancy due to the suffering the baby may have gone through with a serious condition.

Bianca assured Whitney that all would be well with this baby, and Whit soon had other concerns.

She was distracted by mouthy teen neighbour Britney (superbly played by Lola Campbell), as Bianca served up her "speciality" of nuggets and chips to Britney and little brother Taylor.

EastEnders' Whitney. BBC

Whitney learned from Bianca that Britney was deaf, and the kids' mother Keeley (Kirsty J Curtis) was a drug addict who locked her kids out of the house.

Whit also caught Britney rifling through bins for food outside, and when Zack wanted them to return to Walford, Whitney refused.

Whitney stormed over to confront Keeley on her treatment of Britney and Taylor, but Keeley couldn't care less and even allowed a man in her flat to make suggestive comments about Britney.

Whit got in touch with social services, and was heartened when the baby began kicking on Peach's birthday.

Heading to the local school, Whitney was stunned to hear that Britney hadn't been attending since Coronavirus, and the headteacher expressed sadness that her hands were somewhat tied over the situation.

Meanwhile, Bianca nudged Zack to call Sonia, knowing that if she knew about the pregnancy, he and Whitney could return home without that worry.

Nurse Sonia arrived just as Britney turned up with a scraped knee, and she congratulated Whit on her news as she tended to the teen.

Will Whit be okay? BBC

Pressing Britney on what had happened to her, Whitney found that she was carrying drugs, and again she gave Keeley a piece of her mind - recalling her own traumatic past as she vowed not to let the same things happen to Britney.

Whit vented her fury, but a row broke out as Bianca threw a brick through the window! After Keeley tried to grab her daughter, Britney ran off, with Whitney chasing after her.

Whit tried her best to reassure Britney that she would look after her, but Britney was too used to feeling unwanted.

The youngster ran out in front of a car, with Whitney pushing her out of the way. Semi-conscious Whitney was sprawled on the ground, mumbling Britney's name as Zack, Bianca and Sonia called for help. Will Whitney and her baby be okay?

You can read more about Edwards' syndrome on the NHS website, or visit SOFT UK and Antenatal Results and Choices for help and support.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

