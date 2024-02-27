Elsewhere, George Knight (Colin Salmon) continues to shield daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) from the truth about his heritage; while Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) heads down a worrying path.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 4th - 7th March 2024.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Whitney Dean visits Bianca Jackson

Bianca is thrilled to see her beloved stepdaughter. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Whitney and Zack arrive in Milton Keynes to visit Bianca, but are immediately met with discontent from two local children, Britney (played by Lola Campbell) and Taylor.

More like this

Whitney tells Bianca about her pregnancy, but asks her to keep it a secret from Sonia. As the weeks go by, Whit forms a kinship with Britney after she and her brother join the family for dinner at Bianca's.

Whitney becomes concerned for Britney when she finds her rifling through the bins for food. Bianca reveals that the girls' mother, Keeley (Kirsty J Smith), struggles with drug addiction, and a few days later, Bianca brings Britney and Taylor indoors after finding them locked out of their flat.

Furious Whit demands an explanation from Keeley, while the action soon returns to the present day where Zack and Bianca try to persuade Whitney to return to Walford. But Whit is too distracted by Britney's plight...

2. Whitney hit by speeding car as she saves neglected child

Whitney's concern leads to danger. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Whitney visits Britney's school and is shocked to discover that Britney hasn't been enrolled since 2020. Back at Bianca's, she's surprised to be greeted by Sonia - but the situation with Britney escalates when Whit spots a gash on the youngster's leg.

Whitney heads to Britney's, where a showdown ensues with Keeley. When things get out of hand, Britney makes a run for it and Whit goes after her and promises to look out for her. But Britney accidentally steps out in front of a speeding car, and Whitney pushes her out of the way and is struck instead!

Zack, Bianca and Sonia rush to help Whitney as she lies semi-consciousness on the ground. She's rushed to hospital alongside Zack, Bianca and Sonia, who all worry about the baby's safety as Whitney waits for an ultrasound.

The group are relieved when the doctors confirm that the baby is fine, and Zack and Whit later arrive back at Bianca's to learn that Keeley has been arrested for drug dealing, and Britney has gone missing.

Whitney ignores Bianca's advice and heads out to search for the girl, but Zack calls to say he's found Britney. Zack and Whitney come to blows when she offers to look after Britney while the social worker sorts out official plans.

Zack disagrees and prepares to head home alone, while Whitney heads to Keeley's to dish out some home truths about her parenting. Keeley reasons that if Whitney really cared about Britney, she would take her off her hands.

While Whit is prioritising the troubled Britney, Zack deals with their row in typical style...

3. Zack Hudson makes a pass at Lauren Branning

Lauren's kindness is misread. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Back on Albert Square, a downbeat Zack bumps into Lauren and Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine), who are still covering on Whitney's stall. Sonia is unimpressed to learn that Zack has left Whit in Milton Keynes, while Lauren is stunned to hear about the accident and Whitney's pregnancy.

Lauren and Zack have a heart-to-heart, and Lauren calls Whit out of concern for Zack, who drowns his sorrows in The Vic. Whitney is firm on staying in Milton Keynes, so Lauren stops Zack from drinking himself into oblivion and offers to get him some food to sober up with.

But when Lauren offers him relationship advice, Zack misreads the situation and leans in to kiss her! Will Whitney find out? With actress McGarty set to make her exit from EastEnders, will Whitney and Zack split?

4. Bianca has a heart-to-heart with Sonia Fowler

Sonia has a catch up with big sister Bianca. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sonia and Bianca have a heart-to-heart about Sonia's struggles to conceive, and when she returns to Walford, she offers to look after baby Charli as her yearn for a baby of her own grows.

Later, Sonia's partner Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) attempts to cheer her up, but his over-the-top gestures begin to grate on her. In the café, Sonia reveals her plight following their fertility struggles, confessing to Reiss that Whitney is expecting a baby and she feels guilty for feeling jealous.

Reiss suggests that Sonia should start journaling her feelings. Will this go some way to helping Sonia cope?

5. George Knight keeps horrific truth from his family

Cindy urges George to be honest. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Gina tries to cheer dad George up ahead of Eddie Knight's (Christopher Fairbank) murder trial, and she books a family holiday to Jamaica on her credit card.

But George dismisses the idea, still concealing the fact that the man Eddie killed is his biological father, Henry Kofi Asare. Gina is stunned at George's outburst, and Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) convinces George to tell Gina and Anna the truth.

But when Gina pleads for them to go to Jamaica as she's spent five grand on flights, how will George respond?

If you have been affected by the issues in this article surrounding racism and hate crime, please visit the website Stop Hate UK for independent and confidential support to people affected by hate crime, including confidential hate crime reporting services in various parts of the UK.

For more support, see BBC Action Line.

6. Denzel Danes turns to steroids

Will Yolande rumbled Denzel's lies? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Denzel is thrilled that a popular fitness influencer has messaged him about collaborating on a workout video. He enlists pal Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) to help, but Nugget posts the video without Denzel's knowledge.

Denzel is left upset by mean comments about his physique, and he later reads a comment about anabolic steroids and decides to look into it further.

He lies to Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter), asking her for money for a school trip. But she's oblivious to the fact that he uses the money to buy steroids. Will Denzel realise he's making a dangerous decision before it's too late?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

