EastEnders airs twist for Johnny Carter and The Six in anniversary episode early release
Spoiler warning for the show's 39th anniversary episode on Monday 19th February 2024.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Monday 19th February's EastEnders, which was made available on BBC iPlayer at 6am.
EastEnders has aired a horrifying twist mystery for Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) and The Six in the 39th anniversary episode.
The BBC One soap ended last week with killer Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) confessing to killing Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) to son Johnny - making Johnny the first person outside of The Six to know the truth.
As Linda detailed how she killed Keanu to save the life of best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Johnny was consumed with guilt for being absent and not supporting his mum when she needed him.
Linda consoled her son and affirmed that she would get sober for him but a concerned Johnny said that from now on she must follow exactly what he says to do if she is to be protected. Johnny was also angry that Linda had not disposed of the murder weapon and went to her room to find it.
The pair then summoned the rest of The Six - minus the absent Sharon who remains in Australia - to the Queen Vic barrel store and they were horrified to learn that Johnny now knew their secret.
Kathy also revealed that a call from a panicked Sharon had revealed that the police were dropping their search for Keanu.
Meanwhile, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) found her mental health continuing to deteriorate as she hallucinated the murdered Keanu in her home. Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), who had a concerned Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) speak to her last week about Denise's mental health, visited Denise and voiced Amy's concerns, which Denise brushed off.
Yet, amid their conversation, Stacey began to recognise that Denise was suffering from psychosis and tried to persuade her to seek professional help.
The added tangle in this dynamic, of course, is that Stacey is continuing a secret love affair with Denise's husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), which Denise accused Stacey of and the latter denied.
However, in a final twist in the Queen Vic bar, Johnny confronts all of them regarding the murder weapon that Linda had hidden in her bedroom and reveals that it is now missing, despite him looking everywhere for it.
As the women railed at Linda for failing to dispose of the weapon as they told her to, Johnny furiously demanded to know which of the women took the weapon, as they were the only people to know where it was.
The members of The Six present looked sheepishly at each other but one person who looked especially panicked at Johnny's suspicious stare was unstable Denise.
Will this be what finally pushes Denise to her crisis point?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
