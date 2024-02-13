Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) makes struggling George Knight (Colin Salmon) her priority, and Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) leaves teenage daughter Jade Masood (Elizabeth Green) embarrassed.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 19th - 22nd February 2024.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Johnny Carter vows to help Linda

Johnny is desperate to help Linda. BBC

Johnny is reeling following Linda's revelation, and consumed with guilt about not being around for her.

Linda tries to console her son and promises she'll stop drinking. Johnny vows to help Linda get sober, but can she stick to her promise?

And just what has she told Johnny that's rocked him to the core?

2. Denise Fox pays Lucas Johnson another visit

Stacey recognises the signs of Denise's mental illness. BBC

Denise is in a terrible state as she continues having hallucinations of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), which she believes are real.

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) visits Denise to voice Amy Mitchell's (Ellie Dadd) concerns, which Denise brushes off.

But when Denise finally begins to talk about what she's seeing and hearing, Stacey recognises the signs of psychosis and tries to get Denise to see a doctor.

Ricky Branning (Frankie Day) is convinced Denise is having a breakdown when he hears her saying strange things, but Amy insists she just needs sleep. Denise rushes outside and hides in a bush, and Stacey brings her back inside.

Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) and Pastor Clayton (Howard Saddler) arrive to support Denise.

Stacey tells the other women that Denise needs to see a psychiatrist, but Denise has gone to see the only person she believes can help her – her serial killer ex, Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet).

3. Denise's loved ones launch a panicked search

Amy is left terrified. BBC

Lucas is very worried by Denise's behaviour and the things she's saying, and she later returns home in an agitated state and frightens the life out of Amy and Ricky.

She explains she must get far away to keep them safe, and grabs the car keys. Amy persuades Denise to let her join her, and they drive off as Ricky desperately tries to contact Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

Denise and Amy drive at high speed through a wooded area until Denise stops the car and rushes off into the night. Amy is left distraught, while at The Vic, word reaches the locals that Denise is missing.

They start a search party, and Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) and Johnny have a tense conversation about Denise. Will she be found safe?

Anyone affected by Denise's story can find support for psychosis at Mind UK, or call the helpline on 0300 123 3393.

4. Suki Panesar forms a plan over murder secret

Suki refuses to let the situation be The Six's downfall. BBC

Stacey confides in Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) that she's been sleeping with Jack, and he believes his marriage is over. Suki insists she must convince Jack to stay with his wife, and that Stacey must end things for all their sakes.

Stacey tells Jack it's over, but their chat is interrupted when Lucas calls to share his fears about Denise.

Linda is rattled by Chelsea's questions and struggles to hide it, while Suki is determined she's going to find a way out of this no matter what happens.

Suki tells Stacey that the women must rally round Denise and look after her in shifts, if that's what it takes to protect their secret. But are they putting themselves above Denise's wellbeing?

5. Cindy Beale returns to support George Knight

Cindy is there for George. BBC

George is finding it hard to cope with the fall out of his conversation with mum Gloria Knight (Elizabeth Counsell), but isn't comfortable sharing his pain with fiancée Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe).

Later, he leaves ex-wife Cindy a voicemail saying he wishes she were there. Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) is perturbed to hear Cindy cut her trip short to come home when she hasn't been back to see him.

Cindy is with George, who needs to talk through his anguish over Gloria and Eddie's court case.

Cindy tells George she'll always be there for him when he needs her, but what does their closeness mean for Ian and Elaine?

6. Dean Wicks humiliates Jade Masood

Dean throws his weight around. BBC

Dean is worried when he discovers Jade has been walking around the Square in the cold, as he's concerned about her health.

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) encourages Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) to befriend Jade, which they do.

Dean later arrives home to find Jade entertaining her new friends, but when she wants to hang out with them again, Dean says no, as it's too cold for her to be out.

Jade ignores him, and he finds her in McKlunky's with her new mates. Jade is mortified when Dean is strict with her, and Avani teases that her dad has her on a short leash. How will Jade react?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

