He lashes out at her rapist, his uncle Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo). But Johnny is unprepared for just how broken Linda is.

Elsewhere, Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) is keen to cover up the extent of step-mum Denise Fox's (Diane Parish) struggles, and Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) has a new plan.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 12th - 15th February 2024.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Eddie Knight manipulates son George Knight

George is stunned to learn he's being used. BBC

George nervously prepares to return to his parents' home for the first time in years for dad Eddie's award celebration.

When George, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), and his daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford) arrive, he's stunned by Eddie's sudden pride in him, and the way his dad's friends treat him like a hero.

Eddie stuns George with a heartfelt speech about him, and George tells Elaine that he may have misread Eddie's behaviour: maybe his dad always loved him after all.

But when Eddie's pal Gerald lets slip that the jury is going to love him, a confused George presses for more information.

He learns that Eddie is facing trial for the racially motivated murder, and needs George to be a character witness! George is devastated as it dawns on him that Eddie only means to manipulate him.

As the week continues, George tries to focus on Gina and her birthday, but when Eddie and Gloria arrive, George confronts them about the court case and orders them out.

Gloria is desperate for George to help them, but he dismisses the situation and ends up having a heart-to-heart with Gina. As George talks about his childhood, he tries to excuse Eddie's behaviour, which infuriates Gina.

When George works up the courage to look up Eddie's case, he calls his father and insists they talk...

2. George Knight learns the truth about his past

What revelations do Eddie and Gloria have for their son? BBC/Kieron McCarron

When his parents return to The Vic, George demands to talk to Eddie alone. A painful confrontation leads George to unlock the truth about his childhood, Eddie's racist attitude and what really happened all those years ago.

Meanwhile, Gloria tries to explain herself to Elaine, and begs her to help persuade George to testify for Eddie.

Whatever happens next, George is left in turmoil after hearing some shattering revelations.

During a training session with Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega), George goes too far, and Elaine is horrified to see him lose it with the teen. George is then filled with self-hatred over being just like Eddie.

Later, Elaine reluctantly accompanies Gloria to see George at the Boxing Den, where Gloria pleads with George to hear her out. Against Elaine's wishes, George agrees – but what will Gloria have to tell him?

3. Johnny Carter returns – and punches Dean Wicks

Johnny Carter is back - and standing up to his evil uncle Dean Wicks. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Johnny helps a drunk Linda up and is horrified by the state of his mum, quizzing his family over why she's gone so downhill so fast.

It's then that Elaine reveals that Dean is back, and as Johnny goes to confront Dean, he's spotted by old friend Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) who follows him into Beales' Eels.

Ben has to drag Johnny away from Dean, and Johnny joins Ben and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) or a drink and a chat. But at closing time, Johnny punches Dean, warning him to leave Linda alone.

Ben and Callum are concerned by Johnny's angry behaviour, and Ben soon promises to help get rid of Dean – but he assures Callum the plan will be legal and above board.

Johnny plans to launch a civil case against Dean, until Callum explains that Linda was recorded claiming she lied about the rape thanks to Dean's manipulations.

Johnny and Gina decide to work together to steal the confession from Dean and wipe it, and a sceptical Dean agrees to go out with Gina. But when Dean and Gina burst in, it seems he's rumbled the plan...

4. Linda Carter hits rock bottom

Linda is in crisis. BBC

Johnny is determined to stop Linda from drinking by not letting her out of his sight, but this soon becomes too much for her.

After secretly turning back to the bottle, Linda makes a show of herself by dropping Gina's birthday cake in front of everyone in The Vic.

When Gina laughs at her, Johnny lashes out, having heard that she briefly dated Dean.

As her son's plot to discredit Dean is exposed, Linda sees whats going on and forces herself to go in, despite her horror over being near Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) body in the café.

During an argument between Johnny and Dean, a glass is smashed and Linda cuts her hand. Johnny can't believe it when Linda goes ballistic and shocks everyone. Can Johnny help his traumatised mum?

Anyone affected by Linda's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling their 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

5. Amy Mitchell conceals Denise Fox's breakdown

Amy worries about Denise. BBC

Amy worries that Denise and her dad Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) are heading for divorce, and tries to get Jack to make the effort for Valentine's Day by choosing a bracelet for him to give her.

But Amy and brother Ricky Branning (Frankie Day) are rattled when Denise reacts strangely to the bracelet they're trying to hide from her, unaware that she's hallucinating seeing her missing 'D' necklace.

Ricky wants to tell Jack about Denise's behaviour, but Amy begs him not to for fear of a split between Denise and Jack.

Jack surprises Denise with a nice breakfast, but rejects her suggestion for a Valentine's night together, as he secretly wants to be with lover Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner)!

Amy continues to worry about Denise, and offers to join her at work, where she continues to act out of character.

Ricky again insists they should tell Jack, but Amy refuses and asks Stacey for advice about bipolar, pretending it's for a school project. Will Amy reach out for real help over unwell Denise?

6. Nish Panesar plots to keep Kat Mitchell close

Nish is worming his way in BBC

Nish wants to gets closer to Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace), so Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) tells him that the kids are the route to her heart.

Kat and the kids arrive at Nish's for dinner, where twins Bert and Ernie run riot. Kat is amused by how much this is winding Nish up, but soon she's stunned when Nish issues a shock invitation. But are Nish's intentions honourable?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this week.

