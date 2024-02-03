EastEnders spoilers as Johnny Carter returns to help mum Linda and fight evil Dean Wicks
Charlie Suff takes on the role of Johnny Carter after the character's seven years away.
Johnny Carter returns to Walford in the coming weeks in EastEnders.
The BBC One soap confirmed that Johnny would return last year, with the role now recast with newcomer Charlie Suff taking on the role.
Johnny is the second son of Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and her presumed dead soulmate Mick (Danny Dyer) and made his debut alongside them in 2013, then played by actor Sam Strike.
Strike departed the role in 2014 and the character returned in 2016 played by new actor Ted Reilly until his exit in 2018 when Johnny moved to Manchester to study Law.
Much has changed for the Carters in the meantime, not least the loss of Johnny's dad Mick and aunt Tina Carter, plus the departures of all of his older siblings.
More like this
Killer Linda has been struggling in Walford, dealing with these losses and her recent secret Christmas murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).
However, one thing that Johnny will soon find out about is the renewed presence of Linda's rapist and his uncle, Dean Wicks (portrayed by Matt Di Angelo).
In first-look images from Monday 12th February 2024, Johnny is seen back in Walford and looking very much like the dapper lawyer as he steadies his intoxicated mother who has spiralled back into the dangerous habits of her alcoholism.
Johnny's return comes at a time when Linda needs more support than ever coping with all of these secrets, Dean's presence, and her recent blurring of lines in her relationship with close friend Alfie Moon (Shane Richie).
Will Johnny be the support that Linda needs? Well, things soon get worse when he comes face to face with Dean...
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Speaking about Johnny's return, executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "Although we haven’t seen Johnny on the Square in almost five years, his character remains linked to the show and its most iconic venue, The Queen Vic.
"Since his short time away, the Carter family dynamics have changed significantly, and it’s safe to say that Johnny will be returning to a very different Walford than the one he left."
Read more:
- 7 EastEnders spoilers: Denise hallucinates dead Keanu amid Karen return
- EastEnders first look as Karen Taylor makes controversial return to Walford
- EastEnders cast: Who is joining, leaving and returning to the soap?
- EastEnders star Kim Medcalf on Sam Mitchell’s exit and how she can “repair things”
- Why EastEnders should bring back Kim Medcalf’s Sam Mitchell as soon as possible
- EastEnders announces surprise Patsy Palmer return as icon Bianca Jackson
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.