Johnny is the second son of Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and her presumed dead soulmate Mick (Danny Dyer) and made his debut alongside them in 2013, then played by actor Sam Strike.

Strike departed the role in 2014 and the character returned in 2016 played by new actor Ted Reilly until his exit in 2018 when Johnny moved to Manchester to study Law.

Much has changed for the Carters in the meantime, not least the loss of Johnny's dad Mick and aunt Tina Carter, plus the departures of all of his older siblings.

Killer Linda has been struggling in Walford, dealing with these losses and her recent secret Christmas murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

However, one thing that Johnny will soon find out about is the renewed presence of Linda's rapist and his uncle, Dean Wicks (portrayed by Matt Di Angelo).

Will Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff, left) prove to be the guiding light that struggling mum Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) needs in EastEnders? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In first-look images from Monday 12th February 2024, Johnny is seen back in Walford and looking very much like the dapper lawyer as he steadies his intoxicated mother who has spiralled back into the dangerous habits of her alcoholism.

Johnny's return comes at a time when Linda needs more support than ever coping with all of these secrets, Dean's presence, and her recent blurring of lines in her relationship with close friend Alfie Moon (Shane Richie).

Will Johnny be the support that Linda needs? Well, things soon get worse when he comes face to face with Dean...

Speaking about Johnny's return, executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "Although we haven’t seen Johnny on the Square in almost five years, his character remains linked to the show and its most iconic venue, The Queen Vic.

"Since his short time away, the Carter family dynamics have changed significantly, and it’s safe to say that Johnny will be returning to a very different Walford than the one he left."

