She only left Walford in December, but Lorraine Stanley's EastEnders character Karen Taylor is returning to Albert Square, as seen in some newly released first-look images.

The photos see Karen back on the square and facing off with Steve McFadden's Phil.

When they last saw one another, Karen had taken the blame for Albie's kidnapping to save her son Keanu, and had stolen £50,000 from Phil in ransom money.

Now, it appears Phil is looking to get his money back, but Karen has something else on her mind - namely, searching for her missing son Keanu.

Of course, we know that she certainly won't be finding Keanu alive and well, as he was killed by Linda Carter on Christmas Day, and the rest of The Six - Stacey, Kathy, Suki, Denise and Sharon - helped to hide his body and cover it up.

Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris), Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) in EastEnders gathered by a fence, with Phil looking angry
Phil isn't happy in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Karen's return will be seen on the soap on 6th February, with the synopsis for the episode saying: "When Karen comes asking questions, Kathy and Stacey team up to convince her of their version of events from Christmas Day."

When it was revealed that Stanley would be leaving the soap back in October, she told The Sun that she hoped "the door will be left open for Karen". Now, we know that it has been.

Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris), Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) in EastEnders
Karen and Phil face off in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Karen isn't the only character we can expect to see returning to the soap in the coming weeks and months.

Bobby Brazier, who plays Freddie Slater, is also set to return, after he briefly left the show to appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

He recently said of his comeback: "I can't wait. It's soon, EastEnders, and I can't wait. I miss it."

Meanwhile, Patsy Palmer is also returning as Bianca Jackson in spring, and previous said: "I’m so excited to be reprising the role of Bianca. EastEnders holds such a special place in my heart, so it’s always a pleasure to be back."

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays on BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

