As the pair caught up, Jade said she was doing better health-wise since her lung transplant.

She claimed that mum Shabnam Masood (Rakhee Thakrar) was annoying her with her fussing, and talk soon turned to the rape allegations against Dean.

Jade told Dean that she had decided he was innocent before she worked out that he had just been dumped by Gina. At The Vic, Dean tries to win Gina back to his side, even using Jade to manipulate the situation.

Gina refused to help him and urged Dean to move away before throwing him out of the pub. With no ounce of shame, Dean went to see Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), asking to take her up on her cash deal.

Cindy was amused, pointing out that she knew Gina had already dumped him, so she did not need to pay him off now. Later, Cindy told Gina how glad she was that she and Dean were over.

In the market, as Jade talked to Dean, Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) knocked into the ladder next to the café building site.

When Dean revealed that Jade had just had a transplant, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) helped him take the teen home. The pair explained they were helping for Shabnam's sake, not his.

The Square is quick to care for Jade Masood (Elizabeth Green). BBC

But as Jean agreed to see if granddaughter Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) would hang out with Jade, adding that everyone loved Shabnam and would want to look out for her daughter, Dean remarked he would love for people to talk to him simply.

It was clear that Dean was prepared to use Jade to his advantage – but will the evil character get what he wants?

If in need of support, visit the website for Rape Crisis and also contact by calling Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

