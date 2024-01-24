The BBC One soap has shown the pair developing a controversial relationship in recent weeks, despite Gina (Francesca Henry) having been warned of Dean (played by Matt Di Angelo) having raped her future step-sister Linda Cater (Kellie Bright) and having attempted to rape the late Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons).

After Dean coerced Linda into lying and stating she lied about the rape for a covert recording, Dean played the audio to a crowded pub and since then Gina has sided with him and not believed Linda.

However, Gina stood by Dean when he forced their relationship out into the open earlier this week but was left with food for thought when she was warned off by Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd), the teenage daughter of the late Roxy.

In Wednesday's episode, Dean was left ruminating on the ultimatum given to him by his business partner and Gina's mother, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins): to take £60,000 from her to leave Walford and Gina for good.

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) made an offer to Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) to leave Walford and Gina. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In the end, Dean used this against Cindy and told Gina of the offer, prompting a frustrated Gina to agree to a romantic evening with Dean at his flat.

However, Gina began to question her mother and everyone else's attitude towards Dean, citing Amy's words of warning too.

Dean argued that he was not convicted of raping Roxy and attacked Roxy's character for her cocaine addiction - something which strikes a nerve with recovered addict Gina - and lied that Roxy's sister Ronnie Mitchell (Samantha Womack) turned her back on Roxy.

Gina realises that Dean has been feeding her a fabrication all along and goes to leave, but Dean tries to persuade her to stay.

Despite this, Gina remains resolved to leave and holds her arm but she keeps walking so he forcefully grabs her arm, prompting Gina to turn and hit him with a firm right hook.

Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) finally saw Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) for who he is. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As a shocked Dean nursed his face, Gina remarked that he should have taken the money from Cindy when he had the chance.

Now, with no allies left in Walford, Dean is more isolated than ever. Yet, tomorrow his daughter Jade Masood (Elizabeth Green) returns to Walford. What news will she bring?

Anyone affected by Linda, Roxy and Gina's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling their 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this week.

