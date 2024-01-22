After Linda was heard on tape claiming that Dean had not raped her, Gina came to believe that Dean had been innocent all along.

The rest of her family know that Linda had been manipulated into saying so to get George Knight (Colin Salmon) off an assault charge, but Gina made it clear to Dean that she was on his side.

After weeks of texts and secret smiles, Gina was seen with Dean in the alley beside the pub, with her friend Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) stunned to witness the pair kiss.

Jay later warned Gina about Dean, but she said that while she dreaded the reaction to her choice of boyfriend, she knew what she was doing.

Gina's oblivious loved ones had their own distractions, with her sister Anna (Molly Rainford) spending the night with new boyfriend Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) and defending his honour to mum Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

Dean Wicks and Gina Knight are a public couple in EastEnders.

Linda had spotted Dean jogging near the school while she dropped off her young son Ollie, and George offered to have a word and get Dean to change his route.

But Linda declined, deciding not to let her attacker get to her any more than he had already.

Gina let Dean in through the back of the pub cellar, and they shared another moment. But while Dean was keen to make their romance public, Gina urged him to respect her wishes to keep things quiet.

Kellie Bright as a shocked and disgusted Linda Carter in EastEnders.

At Beale's Eels, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) quizzed Dean on why he looked so glum. When Dean explained that he had a girlfriend who wasn't willing to go public with him, Ian - unaware the woman in question was Cindy's daughter - advised him to show he took the relationship seriously.

Armed with a bouquet of flowers, Dean marched into The Vic, where he loudly proclaimed that he loved Gina and no one could stop them being together.

Linda looked shaken, but how will she and the Knights deal with Dean's outburst?

