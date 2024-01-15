With Keanu actually dead at Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) hands, he's been buried in concrete in the remains of the café.

Suki was concerned when Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) mentioned that she'd heard a builder say the foundations of the building may need relaying.

Suki paid estranged husband Nish a visit, and urged him, as the new owner as the café, not to turn the place into flats because the community wouldn't be happy.

Of course, Suki's true worry was that the building work would expose The Six's secrets, but Nish told Suki she could have the café and do what she liked with it.

The pair were interrupted by Denise, who played the dutiful neighbour while fishing to find out if Nish remembered anything from Christmas Day!

Nish spoke sinisterly of justice and atonement, claiming he hoped that Keanu was caught soon.

At The Vic, Suki confronted Denise for coming over, pointing out that she would back up Kathy Cotton's (Gillian Taylforth) threats to frame her if Denise didn't calm down.

Denise insisted that Nish must know something, but Suki dismissed this and told her to focus on her family.

Meanwhile, Nish was seen staring at an old photo of himself and Suki, as he spoke cryptically of the justice he felt he deserved. Does Nish actually know everything?

