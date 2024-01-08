The show is paying tribute to the character following the death of actress Anna Karen in a fire last year.

It has already been announced that actor Alan Ford will debut as Stevie Mitchell - the estranged father of Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) - in the episode on Monday 15th January 2024.

The episodes will also introduce Aunt Sal’s much-mentioned husband Harold Martin in the episodes, played by actor David Sterne, known for numerous stage, film and television roles.

Sterne has starred in Bridgerton, A Knight’s Tale and The Boat That Rocked.

Harold will share scenes with the Mitchell family members in attendance, including Phil (Steve McFadden) and Sam (Kim Medcalf).

David Sterne as Harold Martin stands at a podium at Aunt Sal's funeral in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Speaking about the funeral scenes featuring Harold, executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "Everyone at EastEnders was truly saddened to learn of Anna Karen’s passing, and it was imperative that we gave Aunt Sal the send-off she deserved.

"I’m delighted to welcome David Sterne to the guest role of Aunt Sal’s elusive husband, Harold Martin, as the Mitchell family gather together to say goodbye."

Sterne himself said: "I loved playing Harold as I felt like the storyline was really important in the context of the show and everyone was so wonderful and welcoming. The writing was brilliant so he was a joy to play."

David Sterne as Harold Martin talks to Kim Medcalf as Sam Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

