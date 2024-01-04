Amid The Six storyline, EastEnders was the top title on iPlayer for the festive fortnight, with 26.28 million streams, followed by Vigil (10.96m) and Doctor Who from 2005 onwards (10.01m).

EastEnders was the number one episode streamed over the Christmas period, with Vigil season 2 episode 6 in second place with 2.19 million streams and Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve - Part 1 in third place with 2.02 million streams.

Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts, Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Cotton, and Kellie Bright as Linda Carter in EastEnders. BBC

The Doctor Who Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road, was the fifth most watched series throughout the festive period, and it received 1.79 million streams.

The episode saw Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor as he met his new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

Dan McGolpin, Director of BBC iPlayer and Channels says: "It's wonderful to see that viewers came to BBC iPlayer in record numbers over the festive period.

"Nowhere else would they have found the same range of high-quality British programming to keep them gripped, make them laugh or to provide companionship and news at that special time.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"And with a whole host of compelling drama, comedy, factual programming, entertainment and sport landing on iPlayer in 2024, viewers can look forward to a great year ahead."

The EastEnders Christmas special saw multiple secrets spill out into the Square, including Keanu's involvement in Albie's kidnapping being revealed to Sharon, Eve being alive and, of course, the reveal of the 10-month long The Six storyline.

It was revealed that Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) was the killer as she murdered Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) in a bid to protect Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

The six Walford matriarchs all covered up the murder, and so far, they have gone undetected.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.