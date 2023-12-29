EastEnders airs heartbreaking goodbye amid The Six drama
Warning: contains spoilers from today's iPlayer release.
It's been an eventful week on EastEnders in the aftermath of Keanu Taylor's (played by Danny Walters) death.
The Six, made up of Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and of course the killer Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), have been at the centre of the drama.
As they scramble to keep their secrets hidden (in the cafe), there's been one man who's been battling his memories to work out what happened on Christmas Day: Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley).
Although he was drunk on Christmas Day, he recalls seeing Kathy and Sharon around the cafe, and Denise and Stacey carrying a tarpaulin - bad news for The Six and their attempt at a cover up.
As the Walford women tried to work out what to do, Suki decided Kathy would need to play dirty to get rid of Rocky and get him arrested for torching the cafe.
Kathy reluctantly rushed to find any evidence she could to nail Rocky, and it wasn't long before Denise looked into Rocky's laptop and found the day before the fire he'd been searching about how to claim insurance.
Later on that day, Rocky was sure enough arrested and it was heartbreaking for Kathy to drop her husband in like that.
While Rocky faced tough questioning, he maintained he didn't do anything wrong.
That was, until, Kathy came to join him and beg him to do the right thing and own up to his mistake.
Accepting that would mean they had to say goodbye to each other, the pair shared a tearful embrace before Kathy left, unable to say farewell for one last time.
Rocky sat down and at the table and the police officer returned, ready to hear what he had to say.
Is this the last we've seen of Rocky? And have The Six been saved of this latest setback?
EastEnders airs Monday to Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this week.
