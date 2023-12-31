The news of Astley helming the BBC's Rocks New Year's Eve segment was announced on Claudia Winkleman's Show on Radio 2.

Speaking of the exciting news, Astley said: "What an honour it is to host the New Year's Eve celebration on BBC One this year!

"It's always been part of my New Year's ritual to watch the show and take in the amazing fireworks, so to be part of it this year is fantastic! Here's to a great night."

Read on for everything you need to know about Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve and what time it will air.

Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve start time

Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve will take place from 11:30pm on Sunday 31st December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The show will be split into two 30 minute segments, with a pause in between to watch the fireworks at midnight before Astley continues his show at 12:10am.

Jonathan Rothery, head of BBC pop music TV, said: "Our annual New Year's Eve performances on BBC One are about bringing some of the biggest names in music to people's homes, wherever they are in the UK.

"The last few years have seen performances from Sam Ryder in 2022, Olly Alexander, Kylie, Pet Shop Boys in 2021 and Alicia Keys in 2020, and I'm so pleased to be able to announce that Rick Astley – who has had a fantastic 2023 so far – will be soundtracking the celebrations this year.

"It's a brilliant way to round off another fantastic year of live performances on the BBC."

Rick Astley at BBC Radio 2 Live In The Park 2023. BBC/Sarah Jeynes

Is Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve live?

No.Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve was filmed at the iconic Camden Roundhouse on Tuesday 12th December.

Who is in the Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve line-up?

Rick Astley and Rylan Clark. BBC Studios/Michael Leckie BBC Studios/Michael Leckie

Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve has a truly eclectic line-up as the pop legend gets ready to perform some of his greatest hits alongside his favourite songs from present day tunes to beloved classics.

Those joining Rick Astley include Sharleen Spiteri, Rylan Clark and The House Gospel Choir.

Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve will air at 11:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 31st December.

