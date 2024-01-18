During her final storyline, Sam returns to Walford needing Phil's help bailing her out of a debt to a drug lord and later works for him for free to pay off her debt and be close to her son Ricky Branning (Frankie Day).

However, sick of being verbally bullied by Phil and then learning he cut her out of her inheritance from their late Aunt Sal Martin (the late Anna Karen), Sam was furious.

When she learned from Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) that Phil had cheated on his now-wife Kat (Jessie Wallace) with Lola's mum Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit), Sam blackmailed Phil for her money or she'd tell Kat.

Despite Phil paying up, a further fight saw Sam publicly expose her brother's infidelity to a crowded Queen Vic and end his marriage.

In the aftermath, the Mitchells turned their back on Sam and she was warned to leave Walford - and she did after a tearful farewell to son Ricky.

In a new exit interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other press, actress Kim Medcalf has discussed waving goodbye to Sam Mitchell once more.

Kim Medcalf as Sam Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC

We’ve just seen Sam leave Walford in dramatic fashion. What’s this stint on the show been like for you?

"It’s been brilliant, as always! It was perfect timing for me and worked really well that Sam was coming back for another short stint. That’s the beauty of this character – I love that she comes in, disrupts things, and then leaves the debris behind her.

"This time, she’s been chucked out the back of a van, taken £100k from Phil to pay back a drug dealer and then blown up his marriage to Kat!

"There’s a lot of drama with Sam, and it’s never plain sailing. Hopefully, she’ll be back again some time for another stint of causing chaos."

Do you think the relationship between Sam and Phil is broken irrevocably?

"Funnily enough, I don’t! I think it’s feasible that there could come a point in the future where Phil admits that Sam might have been wrong in how she did it, but the situation was all caused by his error. Sam didn’t make up the fact he slept with Emma - she just exposed him and his deceit. If Phil had a moment of introspection, he might think, ‘This isn’t about Sam, it’s about me.’ So, if I’m being positive, I believe there is potential for them to repair things. The Mitchells are a family who go through a lot and are used to this drama between them. Right now, it feels very broken, and Sam realises it’s best to cut her losses and try to start again somewhere else. But if you think about what Grant and Phil have done to each other, this is nothing!"

Kim Medcalf as Sam Mitchell in front of an imager of Barbara Windsor as Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC

Is it hard for her to leave Ricky?

"It is, and her decision isn’t about not loving Ricky enough because she genuinely adores her son. It’s just that Sam realises she’s not welcome in the Square thanks to Phil, and she doesn’t have a purpose. Everywhere she turns, Sam feels like she’s getting it wrong and it’s not the right fit for her. Plus, she can see that Ricky is thriving, and he’s got Jack, Denise, Lily, and the Slaters, so she knows he’ll be okay. Sam does love Ricky - he’s what she’s most proud of in her life."

What are your favourite things about playing Sam?

"I love playing Sam because she is so liberated. Sam just says what she sees; not many of us do that because you’d cause chaos! I don’t think she is hugely devious. Instead, she’s kneejerk in the moment. Sam doesn’t have that filter others have, and that’s fantastic to play. I respect her honesty."

More like this

Sam supported Zack Hudson (James Farrar, left) during his HIV diagnosis last year. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Do you like to see Sam’s softer side?

"The writers have been great in showing her vulnerability, too. Sam is truly gutted when she is saying goodbye to Ricky. She’s also had great moments with Zack, where she’s been his ally through the HIV storyline. So, we’ve seen that there are vulnerable and caring sides to Sam, but she just doesn’t take any nonsense, and she’s not massively diplomatic."

What’s it been like working with Steve McFadden and Jessie Wallace on Sam’s exit?

"It’s been so good! Any time you get a chance to work with them, you feel thrilled. I said to Jessie the other day that working opposite her immediately elevates any scene because she’s so brilliant. Steve is amazing and has been doing this for such a long time. When I’m doing a scene with him, I feel like he is my brother because it feels so real."

Sam certainly caused issues for Phil (Steve McFadden, left) and Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace, centre) this time around. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

What have been your Sam highlights over the past 20 years?

"I loved all the drama with Andy Hunter, where he marries Sam for her money and the Mitchell empire! There was a big scene where Sam finds it out and bursts out crying, and Andy looks at her in this really cold way and says, ‘My god, you are ugly when you cry.’ I remember that really well because that was such a good moment.

"It was great being involved in Dirty Den’s exit storyline and working closely with Tracey Ann Oberman and Michelle Ryan. The dynamic of the three of us was great.

"I’ve loved all the stuff with Sharon and Kat this time around. Again, these are three strong women going for each other, so that’s been brilliant.

"I love the friendship between Sam and Zack. Also, it’s been great to have that experience of Sam having a child on the show and to play a different sort of mum to the one I am in my real life.

Tracy Ann-Oberman as Chrissie Watts, Kim Medcalf as Sam Mitchell, and Michelle Ryan as Zoe Slater in EastEnders in 2005. BBC

Have you taken any keepsakes from the set?

"I haven’t, but what I’d really like is a shot glass from Peggy’s!"

Read more:

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.