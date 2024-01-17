After Phil refused to give Sam her stake in a large inheritance from their late Aunt Sal Martin (Anna Karen), Sam discovered that Phil had slept with Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) - and promptly blackmailed him for the money!

Phil wasn't planning on complying, and gave Sam a cold reception the morning after her threat. Phil tried to get Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) to persuade Sam he made up the tale about Emma, but Alfie refused.

Back at the Mitchell house, Sam proved she was totally serious about telling Kat everything, and Phil agreed to pay her off after all; on the condition that Sam left Walford.

Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) exposes her brothers cheating in EastEnders. BBC

Sam visited teenage son Ricky Branning (Frankie Day) to explain why she was leaving, and they shared a heartfelt moment as Ricky told his mum he was proud that she was standing up to Phil.

Meanwhile, Phil was unable to get his hands on Sal's cash so quickly, and son Ben (Max Bowden) saw Phil scrounging for funds at the gym he still owned with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

When Ben wondered what was going on, Phil fed him a fabricated version of Sam's blackmail attempt; lying that she had caught him out in a criminal deal which he didn't want Kat to hear about. Ben eventually urged Phil to do what Sam wanted, and he met her to hand over the inheritance.

Suspicious Kat knew something wasn't right as Phil avoided her and acted more and more shifty. She suspected this was down to her holding back the truth about Albie's paternity, but when she spotted Phil looking worried while talking to Ben, she quizzed Ben on the matter, who claimed ignorance.

Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace, right) heard the truth about Phil (Steve McFadden) cheating with Emma. BBC

Despite Phil bowing to her demands, Sam was hurt and angry when Phil continued to belittle her. At Phil and Kat's birthday party, Sam grabbed the microphone and, in front of all the family, announced Phil's fling with Emma! How will Kat react, and what will Phil do about Sam's betrayal?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

