*Warning: Contains spoilers for EastEnders' Monday 15th January 2024 episode, which is currently available to view on BBC iPlayer*
Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) dealt lying big brother Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) with a blackmail threat in the latest episode of EastEnders.
As a new week began, Sam played mum by rallying the troops for Aunt Sal Martin's (Anna Karen) funeral, judging Phil's wife Kat (Jessie Wallace) for not attending and ordering Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Ben (Max Bowden) to be there.
After the funeral, everyone headed to Peggy's bar, where Sam was intrigued by Alfie Moon's (Shane Richie) anger towards Phil, who seemed keen to chat to a family friend.
As Phil ranted to Sam about the unwelcome arrival of Stevie Mitchell (Alan Ford), Billy's father, tensions rose between the siblings as Phil vented his annoyance at Sam trying to play matriarch.
But things took another turn when Uncle Harold Martin (David Sterne) told Sam that Sal had left her, Phil and brother Grant (Ross Kemp) £100,000!
Phil was in charge of the purse strings, but when Sam confronted him, Phil reminded her that she still owed him for paying off the drug gangsters who were after her.
Soon, though, Sam gained the upper hand, when she was chatting to Alfie in the Square.
Alfie was convinced that Alfie would hurt Kat, and when he let slip about Phil's fling with Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit), Sam used the ammunition to order Phil to pay up, or she would expose his infidelity!
We already know that Sam will indeed broadcast Phil's dirty secret, but how will he react?
