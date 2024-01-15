As a new week began, Sam played mum by rallying the troops for Aunt Sal Martin's (Anna Karen) funeral, judging Phil's wife Kat (Jessie Wallace) for not attending and ordering Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Ben (Max Bowden) to be there.

EastEnders. BBC

After the funeral, everyone headed to Peggy's bar, where Sam was intrigued by Alfie Moon's (Shane Richie) anger towards Phil, who seemed keen to chat to a family friend.

As Phil ranted to Sam about the unwelcome arrival of Stevie Mitchell (Alan Ford), Billy's father, tensions rose between the siblings as Phil vented his annoyance at Sam trying to play matriarch.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But things took another turn when Uncle Harold Martin (David Sterne) told Sam that Sal had left her, Phil and brother Grant (Ross Kemp) £100,000!

Phil was in charge of the purse strings, but when Sam confronted him, Phil reminded her that she still owed him for paying off the drug gangsters who were after her.

EastEnders. BBC

Soon, though, Sam gained the upper hand, when she was chatting to Alfie in the Square.

Alfie was convinced that Alfie would hurt Kat, and when he let slip about Phil's fling with Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit), Sam used the ammunition to order Phil to pay up, or she would expose his infidelity!

We already know that Sam will indeed broadcast Phil's dirty secret, but how will he react?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.