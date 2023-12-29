EastEnders spoilers: Sam Mitchell to make game-changing discovery
Sam upsets Phil by meddling in the New Year.
EastEnders ended 2023 with a bang – and it looks like the BBC soap’s strong run is set to continue into 2024, with Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) set to make a major discovery in the New Year.
Fans will remember that Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) recently discovered that Albie has a genetic disease that requires both parents to be carriers of a gene predisposing a child to the condition.
After discovering that Albie’s presumed father Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) isn’t a carrier of the gene, Sharon realised Albie’s biological dad must be none other than her old flame Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).
In the New Year, Sam tells Zack (James Farrar) that Phil will take Sharon to court if she doesn’t give him access to Albie, but Zack realises that Sam is trying to impress Phil and warns her off.
Phil later learns that Sam has been meddling and tells her to back off.
But when Sam discovers that Kat (Jessie Wallace) found out the truth about Albie’s paternity weeks ago and has been keeping it a secret, she grows increasingly suspicious and decides to play detective.
When she starts digging, what will she uncover? And how will Phil react?
Elsewhere in the New Year, a familiar face makes a dramatic comeback.
That’s right, folks: Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) will be back in Walford, and she's joined by cousin Penny Branning (now played by Kitty Castledine).
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
But what brings the duo back to the Square?
Elsewhere, Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) is unsettled by a huge decision, while Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) misinterprets a situation!
Read more:
- EastEnders Christmas 2023 review: Event television in every way
- EastEnders star Danny Walters breaks silence on Keanu Taylor death
- Every EastEnders Christmas episode ever, ranked
- EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean heartache in tragic fostering story
- EastEnders must give tragic heroine Whitney the happy ever after she deserves
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw previews Christmas 2023 and The Six aftermath
- EastEnders' Gillian Taylforth on Kathy and Rocky: "She can’t live with the constant lies"
- EastEnders' Diane Parish teases "heartbreak" in Christmas episode
- EastEnders' Lacey Turner on whether Stacey will kill again: "She will do whatever it takes to protect Eve"
- EastEnders' Balvinder Sopal: "People will be on the edge of their seats"
- EastEnders' Kellie Bright: "The body wasn't who I thought it would be"
EastEnders airs Monday to Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this week.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.