After discovering that Albie’s presumed father Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) isn’t a carrier of the gene, Sharon realised Albie’s biological dad must be none other than her old flame Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

In the New Year, Sam tells Zack (James Farrar) that Phil will take Sharon to court if she doesn’t give him access to Albie, but Zack realises that Sam is trying to impress Phil and warns her off.

Phil later learns that Sam has been meddling and tells her to back off.

But when Sam discovers that Kat (Jessie Wallace) found out the truth about Albie’s paternity weeks ago and has been keeping it a secret, she grows increasingly suspicious and decides to play detective.

When she starts digging, what will she uncover? And how will Phil react?

Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC

Elsewhere in the New Year, a familiar face makes a dramatic comeback.

That’s right, folks: Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) will be back in Walford, and she's joined by cousin Penny Branning (now played by Kitty Castledine).

But what brings the duo back to the Square?

Elsewhere, Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) is unsettled by a huge decision, while Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) misinterprets a situation!

EastEnders airs Monday to Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this week.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

